CenTrak Secures "IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year" Accolade in 8th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year" award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. This acknowledgement, presented by IoT Breakthrough, a prominent market intelligence organization, highlights CenTrak's outstanding contributions in the dynamic landscape of the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, showcasing the company's commitment to excellence in technology and innovation.

CenTrak provides an industry-leading portfolio of IoT-enabled location technology solutions built and continuously developed to meet the ever-changing challenges faced by healthcare professionals and their patients.

"Receiving this meaningful recognition for the second time is a testament to the hard work and intentional path we've taken to provide indispensable support to healthcare organizations," said Andrew Robinson, president and CEO of CenTrak. "Our commitment goes beyond technology; it's about empowering healthcare professionals and enhancing the lives of both patients and providers. We've listened to the challenges faced by the industry and responded with the power of our leading Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) offerings, exemplified by WorkflowRT, that not only enhance the patient experience but also contribute to population health, health equity, cost reduction, and the overall well-being of healthcare providers. Our commitment is focused on improving the human experience in healthcare."

CenTrak's solutions give decision-makers actionable data to make informed improvements in the areas with the greatest impact. To provide further data insights, CenTrak leverages IoT-enabled badges and tags to offer asset management, staff duress, nurse call automation, infection prevention, digital wayfinding, and additional use cases.

"CenTrak provides healthcare professionals with advanced tools that reduce their involvement in non-patient-oriented tasks in order to lessen the workload on staff and improve patient outcomes. IoT technologies provide the support short-staffed teams need in the face of clinician burnout and economic disruption," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to CenTrak, our 'IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year.' By providing enterprise visibility and automating non-clinical tasks, they're optimizing healthcare performance and returning well-supported clinicians to what matters most – patient care."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders, and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

"As we're providing breakthrough IoT location technology and automating non-clinical tasks, CenTrak is not just optimizing healthcare performance. Our IoT technologies stand as a beacon of support for short-staffed teams, ensuring they have the tools necessary to navigate these hurdles with resilience and compassion," continued Robinson. "Our team will continue to adapt CenTrak services, solutions, and products to further aid the needs of healthcare professionals and high-quality patient care."

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

