CenTrak Transforms Healthcare Operations with ConnectRT Software Platform

Meet at ViVE 2024 to discuss RTLS software solutions on a unified cloud-based platform for a seamless, centralized experience

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak , the leader in real-time location technology solutions, introduces ConnectRT, a state-of-the-art cloud-based software platform developed to advance the utility of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) in healthcare. RTLS software has become a crucial asset within healthcare systems, playing a pivotal role in improving patient health outcomes, optimizing financial performance, reducing non-clinical burdens, and supporting staff safety. CenTrak's new cloud-based platform marks a paradigm shift in the industry, offering a secure, high-performance cloud environment, and seamless scalability to meet the needs of modern healthcare organizations.

Cloud software simplifies setup, configuration, and maintenance, reducing costs and easing the labor-intensive management typically associated with physical servers. In conjunction with its unified dashboard and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities, ConnectRT operates as a centralized hub, providing immediate access to CenTrak's solution applications and system management tools. The ConnectRT platform delivers:

Cloud architecture:

Enables automatic and proactive application updates for easier maintenance and support.

Provides a multi-tenant, secure environment offering advanced encryption, regular security audits, and compliance certifications, including HIPAA.

Shared experience:

Presents a unified user interface with a consistent look and feel to ensure ease of navigation and efficiency.

Consolidates essential administrative functions like user management, staff assignments, site hierarchy structures, facility maps, and device configurations across the platform.

"ConnectRT boldly asserts its position at the forefront of cloud-based RTLS platforms, ushering in a new era of efficiency and performance, while unburdening healthcare professionals," stated Crystal Ryan, chief commercial officer at CenTrak. "Our platform empowers healthcare organizations to seamlessly scale their RTLS solutions, whether they need targeted point solutions or expansive enterprise-wide deployments. This versatility ensures that healthcare organizations of all sizes can harness the full spectrum of benefits that cutting-edge RTLS solutions bring to their operations and bolster the support provided to staff and patient care."

WorkflowRT and Hand HygieneRT, CenTrak's next generation hand hygiene compliance monitoring solution, are the first two SaaS applications available on the new cloud-hosted ConnectRT platform. Hand HygieneRT is an innovative, modern, and user-friendly Hand Hygiene solution, offering a data-driven approach to improve infection control practices. Designed for enhanced and intuitive compliance reporting, CenTrak's cloud-enabled, fully integrated, and easy-to-use solution provides healthcare organizations with clear insights into compliance status and facility-wide, role-based, departmental, and individual performance.

"Our solutions are improving the user experience for medical professionals and empowering them to deliver better healthcare outcomes," shared Andrew Robinson, president and CEO at CenTrak. "ConnectRT represents our customer-focused approach to innovation, and we look forward to unveiling additional products in the near future."

With the launch of ConnectRT, CenTrak seeks to elevate the future of work and efficiency for nurses and other healthcare professionals as well as unburden staff involvement in administrative functions. The company is continuing to listen to the needs of the industry to drive innovation, develop the RTLS cloud-based platform further, and seamlessly supply the affordable location data healthcare facilities need most to improve operations, support staff, and enhance patient outcomes.

Schedule a time to meet with our team at ViVE 2024 (Booth 1324), February 25-28, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif., or at the HIMSS 2024 Global Conference & Exhibition (Booth 4443), March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando, FL to discuss the ConnectRT software platform and receive an exclusive onsite demonstration of the centralized technology.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

Contact: Stacy Shorter

sshorter@centrak.com

SOURCE CENTRAK, INC.