Central Bark® Expands Southwestward After Signing New Franchise Development Agreements for Henderson, Nev. And Phoenix, Ariz.

Three new facilities in the Henderson area and one new location in Phoenix will bring Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment to the Southwest

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, is continuing its aggressive national expansion with the signing of new franchise agreements in Henderson, Nev. and Phoenix, Ariz. With three new units set for Henderson and a single location in Phoenix, these four new franchise locations mark the brand's first entry into these markets.

Leading Central Bark's expansion into Henderson with a three-unit development agreement are longtime community members and entrepreneurial couple Jennifer and Kevin Morss. After a 30-year career in social services where they assisted homeless families, sexually exploited youth, HIV sufferers, and more, the couple was looking for a change. The family has always loved dogs and wanted to combine their passion for dogs with a business that would be both a cultural and philosophical fit. Enter Central Bark.

"As we were contemplating our transition out of social services after three decades, we knew we still wanted to be involved with our local community, but in a different way," said Jennifer Morss. "As lifelong dog lovers and foster dog parents, we knew we wanted to be in the dog industry, but it had to be the right fit. We looked at a variety of dog businesses but when we connected with Central Bark, we knew right away there was something special, different, and better about the brand. The culture, commitment to dog safety above all else, and the tangible ability to scale a business quickly is exactly what we wanted. We can't wait to open our first location in 2024 and look forward to helping the brand grow in Henderson."

Once open, Jennifer will assume day-to-day operations with Kevin providing ongoing support. Joining them in their new endeavor will be their black labrador Bella, white terrier Gizmo, a white cat named Rainbow, a pink axolotl salamander named Friend, and even their Russian tortoise named Tortellini.

In Phoenix, Daniel Glad signed a franchise agreement to bring the first Central Bark ever to Arizona. With a background in IT and tech sales for nearly a decade, Glad was searching for a career change and a business that would allow him to work for himself in an industry in which he was emotionally connected. He looked at variety of franchise options including coffee, fast food, and even golf, but there was something about pet services that caught his eye. A lifelong dog lover, and looking to adopt a new rescue dog currently, whole dog care seemed like a natural fit. After thoroughly researching the space, Central Bark stood out among the competition.

"As I was doing my due diligence, I kept coming back to Central Bark because of three main reasons," said Glad. "One, they care about the safety and well-being of the dogs in their care over all competitors. Two, Central Bark possesses diversified revenue streams which is great from an ownership perspective but also provides the most comprehensive whole dog care approach in the industry. And three, it was the people. The culture, the collaboration, and a unified approach is palpable. I knew right away that was something I wanted to be a part of."

For 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Enrichment Dog Day Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavior science. Enrichment Dog Day Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and love. To round out its approach to whole dog care, Central Bark also offers boarding, training, grooming, a boutique retail market, and additional services.

"We're so excited to welcome Jennifer, Kevin and Daniel to our growing Central Bark family of franchisees," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, chief development officer for Central Bark. "With every new deal we sign, we know we are changing the dog care landscape. And now we get to move into the beautiful Southwestern states of Nevada and Arizona. We've been strategic in our growth by design because we'd rather grow with the right operators such as Jennifer, Kevin, and Daniel than to make a sale for a sale's sake. Given their incredible backgrounds and commitment to winning, we know they will be extremely successful."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus over 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games. For more information on Central Bark franchising opportunities, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising.

