Central Bark® Signs Largest Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Date for Five New Locations Across North Philadelphia and Suburbs

Christian Lampone is set to introduce Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment in Doylestown, PA and across Northern Philadelphia suburbs

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, is proud to announce the signing of its largest multi-unit franchise agreement to date in Doylestown, PA, and the surrounding North Philadelphia suburbs.

Leading Central Bark's growth in North Philadelphia is Christian Lampone, who just executed the multi-unit development agreement. For Lampone, the journey into franchising was more than just a career move — it was a realization of a lifelong dream fueled by a love for dogs and a desire to provide a much-needed service to his community.

"I have always wanted my own business; I always knew I wanted to own something," he said. "This opportunity with Central Bark is a combination of my passion and investment strategy and my plans for the future. I have always loved dogs and wanted to work with them, and there is a huge need for it right now."

With pet ownership soaring during the pandemic, Lampone recognized an untapped market demand for quality dog day care and secure overnight stays for pets, especially as their owners returned to the workplace. Lampone, who has a personal affinity for large breed dogs and a commitment to animal welfare, saw Central Bark as more than just a lucrative business opportunity; for him, it's also a platform to advocate for rescue dogs and provide them with nurturing environments where they can thrive. He looks forward to bringing five locations to Doylestown and the North Philadelphia suburbs in the coming years, with the first opening anticipated before the end of 2024.

Lampone is currently a User Experience Design Team Lead for a pharmaceutical marketing agency and feels his previous career experience will serve him well in business ownership, as will his extensive experience in owning and looking after dogs. However, he also looks forward to the support provided by the corporate team for his first foray into business ownership.

"I've had dogs for 30 years now and I'm very familiar with training them and caring for them," said Lampone. "But, running a whole dog care business is something completely different and to have a franchise like Central Bark behind me with the level of support and training they provide, well, that is immeasurable."

For more than 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its Whole Dog Care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. Enrichment Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a boutique retail market, training, and more.

"Christian is an amazing addition to our rapidly growing Central Bark franchise family," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, chief development officer for Central Bark. "With one new Central Bark at a time, we are changing the dog care landscape across the country. We are different, special, and better for a reason and that is resonating with new franchisees and our customers alike. And we could not be happier that Christian has decided to join Central Bark and bring our unique approach to Doylestown and the North Philadelphia suburbs. Given his incredible background and work ethic, we know he will be extremely successful."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

