Central Control Integrates Magewell Production and IP Conversion Solutions with Popular Show Control and Automation Software

New Central Control 4 allows Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system, as well as Pro Convert decoders, to be controlled by wide range of third-party tools

NANJING, China and NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell and Central Control announced today that the newest version of the latter's show control application now offers integrated support for two of Magewell's highly-acclaimed production and IP workflow solutions. Central Control 4 includes new modules for controlling Magewell's Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system and Pro Convert multi-protocol streaming and video-over-IP decoders.

Version 4 of the Central Control automation and show control software includes integration with Magewell’s Director Mini all-in-one production/streaming system and Pro Convert decoders.
The new integration will be featured in Director Mini demonstrations at the Magewell booth (C6816) at the upcoming 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas. Central Control will also appear at the NAB Show in the X-Keys booth (SL8118).

Central Control 4 is a live show control and automation application that bridges a wide variety of production devices – including video mixers, graphics systems, lighting consoles, PTZ cameras, media servers and more – with over 50 control surfaces and protocols such as X-Keys, Elgato Stream Deck and MIDI controllers.

The new Director Mini module for Central Control 4 provides control of scene switching, graphics triggering and audio (including VU meters and "scribble strips" when using a Behringer X-Touch control surface). Meanwhile, the new module for Pro Convert decoders allows easy selection of source video streams.

Magewell's Director Mini is a complete, portable production and streaming system that combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Director Mini lets users easily produce engaging multi-camera content through an intuitive touchscreen interface and companion mobile app.

Pro Convert decoders transform live, IP media streams into high-quality HDMI or SDI outputs for connection to monitors, projectors and production gear. The devices decode H.264 or H.265 compressed video in many streaming protocols – including SRT, RTMP, RTSP, HLS and more – as well as High-Bandwidth NDI®, NDI® HX2 and NDI® HX3.

"We are thrilled that Central Control has added support for Director Mini and Pro Convert decoders," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "Central Control 4 vastly expands the ways that our solutions can be controlled and automated by third-party tools even if they don't directly integrate with our offerings."

"By allowing essentially any controller to control practically anything, Central Control 4 is especially valuable for productions that use a diverse array of equipment," said Joe de Max, Director at Central Control. "We received many customer requests to add support for Magewell solutions, and we're excited to make Director Mini and Pro Convert decoders part of the Central Control ecosystem."

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com. For more information about Central Control, please visit centralcontrol.io.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2024 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group.

