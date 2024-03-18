Magewell Unveils Modular Rackmount IP Conversion Family

New Modator series delivers the robust capabilities of the company's popular IP encoders and decoders in a scalable, high-density form factor

NANJING, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Magewell has been a market leader in helping production and AV professionals bridge traditional and IP-based media workflows with innovative solutions to convert between signals and streams. Announced today, Magewell's new Modator family brings the reliability and low-latency performance of the company's standalone encoders and decoders to a high-density, modular, rackmount form factor.

The Modator family will make its debut in Magewell's booth (C6816) at the 2024 NAB Show, taking place April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

Magewell's new Modator modular rackmount IP conversion family delivers the robust capabilities of the company's popular IP encoders and decoders in a scalable, high-density form factor.

The new Modator 2U chassis is designed to fit standard rack deployments and has slots for up to 10 modules. Users can configure frame network settings and monitor the status of the chassis and installed modules through the integrated 4.8-inch LED touchscreen or browser-based web interface. Dual power supplies and optimized heat dissipation enable reliable 24/7 operation.

The hot-swappable Modator modules each offer their own network connectivity and can work independently to convert between baseband video/audio signals and IP streams. Each module features a web-based management interface, while the Modator 2U frame and each installed module can also be centrally configured, controlled and monitored through Magewell's optional Control Hub management software.

The first four Modator modules all support NDI® video connectivity technology. Initial modules include:

Pro Convert HDMI Plus Module : encodes HDMI input signals into high-definition IP streams in the NDI High Bandwidth format

: encodes HDMI input signals into high-definition IP streams in the NDI High Bandwidth format Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus Module : encodes HDMI input signals into NDI High Bandwidth at up to 4K (4096x2160) resolution at 60 frames per second

: encodes HDMI input signals into NDI High Bandwidth at up to (4096x2160) resolution at 60 frames per second Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI Module : decodes IP streams up to 2560x1440 in a wide range of formats (including NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2, NDI HX3, TVU ISSP, and H.264 or H.265 delivered via RTMP, RTSP, HLS, MPEG-TS and more) for HDMI output

: decodes IP streams up to 2560x1440 in a wide range of formats (including NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2, NDI HX3, TVU ISSP, and H.264 or H.265 delivered via RTMP, RTSP, HLS, MPEG-TS and more) for HDMI output Pro Convert for NDI to AIO Module: the same decoding features as the Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI Module, but with simultaneous HDMI and SDI outputs up to 1080p60

"As IP-based production and distribution deployments continue to grow in scale, customers often want a higher-density form factor for greater space efficiency," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "The new Modator series delivers our hallmark reliability and low-latency performance in a scalable solution that addresses this need."

The Modator 2U and first series of modules are expected to ship within the next 60 days. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2024 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. #NDI

