Central County Firefighters Union Votes to Affiliate with Teamsters Local 856

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central County Firefighters Union has overwhelmingly voted to affiliate with Teamsters Local 856 this week. The 70 firefighters serve the 70,000 residents and tens of thousands of visitors each year in the Burlingame, Millbrae, and Hillsborough communities throughout San Mateo County.

"Local 856 is proud to welcome the members of the Central County Firefighters Union," said Peter Finn, Teamsters 856 Principal Officer/Secretary-Treasurer. "These firefighters are frontline workers in the truest sense, and like all Teamsters, step up day-in and day-out to serve their communities."

Through the affiliation, the firefighters join Local 856's 17,000 members throughout Northern California, including over 7,000 public employees. The Central County Firefighters Union is just the latest group to organize with Local 856, with over 400 workers voting to become Teamsters 856 members over the last year.

"We are looking forward to many years with Teamsters 856," said Central County Firefighters Union Leader Marc Symkowick.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

