Manheim Highlights Opportunity in Sub-$10,000 Inventory as Independent Dealers Face Tight Supply

New analysis shows steady, year-round availability of lower-priced vehicles across Manheim, providing a predictable sourcing pipeline for dealers

ATLANTA, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manheim, the world's largest wholesale vehicle marketplace, today revealed a new analysis showing it sells more used vehicle inventory under $10,000 than other major wholesale marketplaces sell across their entire platforms at any price point—a timely finding as independent dealers report used vehicle sourcing has become one of their most pressing business challenges.1

Affordable used vehicles move through Manheim's nationwide marketplace, helping dealers source inventory in one of the tightest low-price vehicle segments in recent years. Manheim by Cox Automotive

In fact, the recently released Q2 Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index shows independent dealer confidence in used vehicle inventory levels fell to a three-year low, even as consumer demand for affordable vehicles remains strong. The pressure is especially evident in the latest vAuto Live Market View, which shows vehicles priced under $10,000 had just 33 days' supply in May, the lowest of any price segment, a sign they are moving quickly.

For dealers looking to meet that demand, Manheim offers a deep selection of affordable inventory.

"Independent dealers are navigating one of the most constrained inventory environments in recent memory," said Pete Grupposo, senior vice president of Sales for Cox Automotive. "And while some may think of Manheim as having a greater proportion of higher-priced vehicles, we offer steady, reliable volume across all prices—including those lower price bands that appeal to price-conscious consumers right now."

By the Numbers: Manheim Offers Coast-to-Coast Access to Sub-$10,000 Inventory

For independent dealers facing tighter used vehicle inventory conditions, Manheim's sub-$10,000 volume offers a consistent, nationwide sourcing pipeline in one of the fastest-moving retail price segments.

Supply in this segment is consistent throughout the year, averaging approximately 150,000 transactions per month with minimal seasonal fluctuation, reflecting steady demand and a predictable sourcing pipeline.

Supply is also broadly distributed across Manheim's nationwide marketplace, spanning more than 80 physical operating locations and digital channels, giving dealers access to inventory regardless of geography.

Vehicles within Manheim's sub-$10,000 band are primarily 7 to 15 years old and represent practical, everyday transportation — including strong volume from widely recognized brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota and Honda.

Manheim's Broader Affordability Advantage

While sub-$10,000 vehicles represent a significant opportunity, they are just one part of a larger affordability story. In total, more than half of all vehicles sold through Manheim in 2025 were priced under $20,000, reinforcing its role as a leading source of affordable inventory.

Together, these price tiers provide independent dealers with access to a wide range of vehicles to meet shifting consumer demand while managing margins across multiple price points.

Sourcing Strategies for Independent Dealers

As dealers adapt to constrained inventory conditions, Manheim recommends several strategies to improve sourcing outcomes:

Diversify inventory targets : Expanding consideration to 7–10-year-old vehicles can unlock meaningful volume, especially when paired with a balanced mix of sub-$10,000 inventory and higher-priced vehicles to meet a wider range of buyer needs.

: Expanding consideration to 7–10-year-old vehicles can unlock meaningful volume, especially when paired with a balanced mix of sub-$10,000 inventory and higher-priced vehicles to meet a wider range of buyer needs. Maintain a consistent sourcing cadence : With steady monthly supply in the sub-$10,000 range, consistent participation can yield better results than opportunistic buying.

: With steady monthly supply in the sub-$10,000 range, consistent participation can yield better results than opportunistic buying. Leverage nationwide access: Tapping into inventory across markets can help offset local supply constraints. Manheim's digital channels and recent buyer enhancements make it easier to find inventory anytime, anywhere.

"We've made significant enhancements to the buyer experience at Manheim this year alone, and the timing couldn't matter more," said Joe Kichler, senior vice president of Marketplace and Services at Cox Automotive. "Especially in competitive segments like affordable used vehicles, buyers need efficient ways to spot the right opportunities quickly. That's why we've been focused on delivering more robust tools that help buyers find relevant inventory faster, evaluate vehicles with confidence and source more effectively across our marketplace."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

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1 Based on Cox Automotive analysis of full-year 2025 wholesale transaction data. Manheim figures are drawn from internal transaction data, reflecting completed wholesale sales under $10,000 for the period January 1 through December 31, 2025. Comparisons are based on total marketplace volumes reported in publicly available company filings for major wholesale marketplaces.

SOURCE Cox Automotive