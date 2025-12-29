Central Holidays Unveils New "South Africa & Beyond" Travel Brochure Showcasing Immersive African Journeys with Early Booking Savings

MOONACHIE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Holidays, the award-winning travel brand, celebrated for its destination expertise and signature affordable-luxury experiences, proudly announces the launch of its new "South Africa & Beyond" Travel Brochure. This informative tool showcases thoughtfully customized travel ideas across Southern and Eastern Africa, designed to align with travelers' interests while supporting sustainable tourism and meaningful community engagement. Featuring expertly curated programs throughout South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, the brochure invites travelers to experience iconic wildlife, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant cultures through responsible travel practices, locally rooted partnerships, and world-class hospitality that gives back to the destinations it celebrates.

Travel to South Africa and Beyond in 2026 with Central Holidays on your Ultimate Customized Immersive African Journey

Established in 1972, Central Holidays continues to set the standard for thoughtfully curated travel. Every itinerary featured in the South Africa & Beyond brochure is created by the company's destination specialists, whose firsthand knowledge and deep local connections ensure seamless, well-orchestrated journeys from the planning stages through travelers' return home. Both travel advisors and their clients benefit from the confidence of working with true destination experts dedicated to delivering exceptional value, reliability, and peace of mind.

"Our new South Africa & Beyond brochure reflects Central Holidays' commitment to presenting this enchanting destination in a way that is authentic, immersive, and expertly planned," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "From thrilling safari experiences and natural wonders to cultural encounters and luxury accommodations, these programs are designed to go far beyond the expected. With our destination specialists guiding every detail, travel advisors can confidently offer their clients extraordinary African journeys that are as seamless as they are unforgettable."

A Curated Collection of African Experiences

The South Africa & Beyond brochure showcases Central Holidays' diverse portfolio of hand-crafted travel programs, designed to appeal to a wide range of travelers – from first-time visitors to seasoned adventurers. Highlights include iconic safari experiences, scenic rail journeys, cultural explorations, and multi-country itineraries that connect Southern and Eastern Africa's most compelling destinations. As with all Central Holidays programs, itineraries can be customized to match travelers' interests, pace, and travel style, whether for independent travelers, couples, families, or private groups.

Early Booking Savings: Save Up to $250 Per Person

To celebrate the launch of the new brochure, Central Holidays is offering a valuable Early Booking Discount on select 2026 Southern and Eastern Africa departures:

Save up to $250 per person on qualifying programs

Valid for South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe itineraries

Applicable to new requests submitted with a deposit by December 31, 2025

Travel must depart on or before August 31, 2026

$250 discount applies to double occupancy bookings with a minimum program value of $2,500 per person

Non-refundable deposit: $300 per person

Promo code: SA25DX250 must be mentioned at the time of booking

The discount cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions and does not apply to group travel with special rates. Additional restrictions may apply.

Dedicated to the Travel Advisor Community & Trusted by Travelers

Central Holidays' South Africa & Beyond programs reinforce the company's advisor-first philosophy. By combining destination expertise, personalized service, and comprehensive logistical support, Central Holidays serves as an extension of travel advisors' businesses, helping them deliver complex, high-value African itineraries with confidence and ease.

Travel advisors interested in learning more about the new South Africa & Beyond brochure, Early Booking Savings, or customized African travel programs are encouraged to explore the brochure at https://online.flippingbook.com/link/68466/ or contact Central Holidays.

Interested in becoming a preferred Central Holidays travel advisor partner? Contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

SOURCE Central Holidays