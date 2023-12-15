Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group Partners with Riley Children's Foundation to Co-Host the Ace Christmas Tree Farm for Riley Children's Hospital Patients

Children Invited to Decorate Trees to Keep in Their Rooms for Holiday Cheer This Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group (CIA) and Riley Children's Foundation teamed up today to help brighten the rooms of children staying at Riley Children's Hospital with the Ace Christmas Tree Farm. Children were invited to select their own four-foot, artificial Christmas tree to decorate with lights and ornaments and keep in their room for the holiday season. The Ace Christmas Tree Farm was set up in a common area in the hospital for all patients to access and supported by a team of Ace employee volunteers from various stores in the central Indiana area. The trees and all decorating supplies were funded by donations from stores in the CIA group.

"We hope these Christmas trees can bring some magic, warmth and happiness to the children who have to stay in the hospital during this special time of year," said Brian Moore, CIA group leader and Monticello Ace Hardware owner, "We know how incredibly difficult it must be for the children and families, so we are humbled to partner with the Riley Children's Hospital to have a chance to bring a little holiday joy into their rooms."

To learn more about Ace's efforts to give back to its local communities and help those in need, visit www.acehardware.com/community-involvement.

