Central Piedmont, PSA Airlines launch partnership to strengthen aviation workforce pipeline

Establishes scholarship fund and program fund to expand opportunities for students

Boosts workforce readiness for one of the region's fastest-growing sectors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Piedmont Community College and PSA Airlines today announced a new partnership to prepare more students for high‑demand, high‑wage careers in the aviation sector in the Charlotte region and beyond.

Nationally and regionally, the aviation industry faces rising demand for pilots, aviation maintenance technicians, drone operators, air traffic control specialists, and other skilled roles. As an American Airlines hub serving 13 other carriers and home to one of the world's busiest airports, Mecklenburg County is uniquely positioned to develop the skilled talent needed to fuel the region's growing aviation sector.

With support from PSA Airlines, Central Piedmont is expanding its investment in modern equipment and curriculum that will strengthen the pipeline of trained aviation professionals to sustain regional employers. Through the collaboration, Central Piedmont students will gain access to internships and PSA facilities to support hands‑on learning. PSA will also provide technical expertise and professional development opportunities for college faculty.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening the aviation workforce in one of the fastest growing regions in the country," said Christine Hollanshead, Vice President of People of PSA Airlines. "We're excited to help develop the next generation of aviation professionals by expanding access to hands-on training, modern equipment and scholarship support."

Through this new partnership, PSA Airlines will establish the PSA Airlines Scholarship Fund to support students pursuing aviation‑related fields, as well as the PSA Airlines Program Fund, which will provide resources to strengthen academic programs at the college. These funds will complement the airline's broader efforts to enhance and expand Central Piedmont's aviation programs.

"PSA's investment in student success is clear, and we're proud to partner with them to develop talent for one of our region's most essential and fastest‑growing industries," said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. "Together, we are creating new opportunities for our students while strengthening the aviation workforce that keeps our community moving."

Central Piedmont currently offers a range of industry-recognized aviation training opportunities, including a Private Pilot Ground School and drone instruction, with additional coursework in development. Collaboration with PSA Airlines is an important part of the college's strategy to further invest in the future of aviation education. The college is also pursuing resources to establish a comprehensive aviation maintenance program aligned with regional workforce and economic development needs.

About Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is highly accessible and convenient to people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives and strengthen the economic, social, and cultural environment of Mecklenburg County. Central Piedmont is also a smart investment. At a fraction of the cost, students learn by doing, receiving a combination of technical and soft-skills training from quality faculty who prepare them to enter the workforce and make a difference in their family, business, community, and world. Founded in 1963, Central Piedmont Community College has eight locations throughout Mecklenburg County, offering more than 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs; customized corporate training; market-focused continuing education; and special interest classes. For more information, visit cpcc.edu, or connect with the college on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About PSA Airlines

PSA Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, is based in Charlotte, N.C. and operates an all-jet fleet of dual-class MHI regional jet aircraft. The company's over 5,000 team members operate an average of over 730 daily flights to over 100 destinations. PSA has flight crew bases in Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas-Fort Worth; Dayton, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C. PSA has maintenance facilities in Dayton; Canton/Akron, Ohio; Cincinnati; Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth; Greenville, S.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Norfolk, Va.; Pensacola, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga. PSA has 60 MHI CRJ700 aircraft and 87 MHI CRJ900 aircraft, with seven additional recently acquired CRJ900 aircraft in the inductions process; PSA's fleet will total 154 once all aircraft have been inducted later this year. For more, visit www.psaairlines.com.

SOURCE CENTRAL PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE