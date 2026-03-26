Central Piedmont's Harris Campus to become a hub for cosmetic arts, barbering and massage therapy training

College to add barbering, nail technology and esthetics programs in August 2026

Expanded programs provide affordable community services while building skilled workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Piedmont Community College is transforming and expanding facilities at its Harris Campus into Mecklenburg County's hub for hands-on learning in cosmetic arts, barbering, and massage therapy. The renovation and program expansion reflects the college's continued commitment to preparing a skilled, workforce-ready talent pipeline while providing affordable beauty and wellness services to the community.

Rendering of cosmetology lab (PRNewsfoto/CENTRAL PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE)

The renovated facility - formerly the Harris I building that will now be called the Cosmetic Arts building - will welcome students beginning with the fall semester in August 2026. Features will include modern, professional salon and massage therapy spaces designed to mirror real-world industry environments. Students will train by serving real clients, gaining practical experience while providing accessible, low-cost beauty and wellness services to the community.

"We're turning passion into a profession," said Dr. Heather Hill, Central Piedmont's provost. "These best-in-class facilities at Harris Campus create direct and meaningful pathways into in-demand careers and prepare students to be confident, skilled, and workforce-ready from day one."

Expanding academic and continuing education pathways

The upgraded Harris Campus will support a wide range of curriculum and continuing education programs designed to meet Mecklenburg County's growing demand for licensed cosmetic arts and massage therapy professionals across salons, spas, clinics, and independent businesses.

Clinic capacity will expand by 40%, increasing from 50 chairs to 70, unlocking more access for students seeking careers and community members seeking affordable services.

Students can complete a cosmetology, barbering, or massage therapy education at a fraction of the cost compared to private schools. Private school costs range from $22,000-$31,000, while Central Piedmont students can obtain an associate degree for just over $7,000, while continuing education costs range from approximately $600-$1,700.

Curriculum programs include:

Associate in Applied Science degree - Cosmetology

Cosmetology diploma

Dual Enrollment pathway for high school students leading to a Cosmetology Certificate

Continuing education programs include:

Barbering Technology

Cosmetology in Spanish

Esthetics Technology

Massage Therapy

Nail Technology

Natural Hair Care

Barbering, esthetics, and nail technology are all new programs for Central Piedmont.

Central Piedmont's cosmetology program has served the community for more than a decade, licensing more than 700 students, with an 92% exam pass rate. The college partners with Pivot Point, a global leader in beauty, barber, and wellness education, to ensure students train using industry-leading curriculum, tools, and techniques.

Driving workforce impact and community access

As Mecklenburg County continues to grow, so does the need for trained and licensed cosmetic arts and massage therapy professionals. Central Piedmont plays a pivotal role in addressing both regional and statewide workforce needs by preparing graduates who are certified, skilled, and ready to succeed in the workplace.

The new public‑facing salon and massage therapy spaces will increase access to high‑quality, affordable services, creating a model that benefits both students and residents.

"This project is about more than a building renovation," Hill said. "It's about economic mobility, workforce development, and strengthening the connection between Central Piedmont and the community we serve."

Students interested in applying for the program are encouraged to fill out a request for information form.

About Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is highly accessible and convenient to people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives and strengthen the economic, social, and cultural environment of Mecklenburg County. Central Piedmont is also a smart investment. At a fraction of the cost, students learn by doing, receiving a combination of technical and soft-skills training from quality faculty who prepare them to enter the workforce and make a difference in their family, business, community, and world. Founded in 1963, Central Piedmont Community College has eight locations throughout Mecklenburg County, offering more than 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs; customized corporate training; market-focused continuing education; and special interest classes. For more information, visit cpcc.edu, or connect with the college on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE CENTRAL PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE