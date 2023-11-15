Central States Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Plant in Springdale, Arkansas for Continued Innovation and Growth

New facility will result in 55 area jobs for new employee-owners in 2025 and long-term economic investment in the community of over $24M

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central States Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in metal building components, roofing, and buildings, today announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest facility in Springdale, AR, continuing its long-standing investment and community engagement in NW Arkansas. The ceremony will be held on November 16th at 2 PM at the corner of Kendrick Avenue and Old Wire Road and will include company executives, local government officials, and community members to celebrate this exciting development. The new 105,000-square-foot plant will support the fast-growing pre-engineered metal frame business and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

"We are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of our new plant in Springdale and the opportunities this creates for our employee-owners," stated Jim Sliker, the CEO of Central States Manufacturing. "This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering top-quality products and services to our customers. Further, we are announcing our newly-rebranded Central States Building Works business, which serves customers across the country with material-only packages for mini-storage and rigid metal building business."

"Arkansas' economy is booming and with that comes new facilities, businesses, homes – and the manufacturing jobs that supply them all. I'm thankful for Central States Manufacturing's continued commitment to Northwest Arkansas and their newest investment in their community," said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"The advanced steel manufacturing processes this Central States Manufacturing facility will be using raises the profile of our city's already-strong industrial sector," said Mayor Doug Sprouse. "This project is a good example of Springdale's commitment to job growth and minimizing unnecessary barriers to business expansion. Central States Manufacturing has chosen to grow in one of the region's most active industrial areas. The city's major road widening project to the south should further strengthen Central States Manufacturing's growth potential as it serves the region's construction needs."

Central States Manufacturing's decision to build this state-of-the-art facility in Springdale reflects the company's dedication to its roots and its mission to provide quality products while supporting the local economy. The warehouse will hire 55 new employee-owners in 2025 and expects to grow to 140 employees as the warehouse implements a second shift.

Proudly built on 100% employee ownership, Central States Manufacturing has garnered a reputation for excellence in its 35-year history. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has propelled it to the forefront of the industry. With 11 current manufacturing facilities, two factories under construction, and over 1,300 dedicated employee-owners, Central States Manufacturing serves a vast clientele of over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, and residential contractors and customers nationwide.

The technological investment in the operation is significant. State-of-the-art welding equipment and other advancements will significantly enhance productivity and efficiency, positioning the company for continued growth in the years to come. Moreover, these technological updates align with Central States' commitment to environmental responsibility as metal is a sustainable choice for buildings in commercial, agricultural, industrial, and residential segments.

We Live Here, We Work Here, We Serve Here

Headquartered in NW Arkansas for 35 years, the company is deeply committed to the communities in which it operates. The motto "We live here, we work here, we serve here" permeates the culture. Community service is a major tenant of the company and Central States has long-standing relationships with Arkansas organizations, including Make-a-Wish and Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter to help support, grow, and nurture organizations that serve the communities in which we live and work.

The company's dedication to product excellence and customer-centric solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for construction projects of all scales.

About Central States Manufacturing, Inc.

Central States Manufacturing, Inc. (www.centralstatesmfg.com) is 100% employee-owned and was founded in 1988. With over 1,300 employee-owners and 11 manufacturing facilities and others under construction, the company serves over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, and residential contractors and customers across the United States. Central States Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of metal roofing and wall panel profiles, along with a comprehensive line of trim, accessories, and structural purlins. In 2023, Central States acquired Storage Structures to become a leader in self-storage buildings.

