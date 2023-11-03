Central States Manufacturing Expands Operations with Groundbreaking of New Plant in Tooele, UT

Marks First Foray West of the Rockies for Leading Metal Manufacturing Company

Demonstrates Customer Growth, Commitment to Employee-Owners

TONTITOWN, Ark., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central States Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in metal building components, roofing, and buildings, today proudly announced the groundbreaking of its 12th manufacturing plant in Tooele, Utah, 40 minutes outside of Salt Lake City. Known for its high-quality metal products designed for residential, commercial, and agricultural customers, Central States is extending its footprint to the west, bringing its dedication to excellence and innovation to the vibrant community of Tooele and customers in Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and beyond. The ceremony was held November 2 at 2pm at the plant site and included company executives and local officials.

Central States Manufacturing groundbreaking in Tooele, UT. From left to right: Aaron Peterson, Peterson Industrial Group, Central States CEO, Jim Sliker, Central States President, Tim Ruger, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Central States CMO, Jennifer Davis.

"We could not be more excited about the groundbreaking of our 12th manufacturing plant in Tooele," said Tim Ruger, Central States Manufacturing President. "We are thrilled to be able to provide quality metal products and exceptional customer service to current and future partners in the west, as well as extend opportunities for new employee-ownership. We would like to thank the city of Tooele and our local partners who have played a crucial role in making this expansion a reality and we are eagerly looking forward to serving community."

"Central States Manufacturing is an organization that provides exceptional products and services to its customers, in addition to the value it places in its workforce," said Ryan Starks, executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. "The company's unique business structure speaks to its commitment to the well-being of its employees, in addition to the growth of the company. We're proud for Central States Manufacturing to join many estimable employers in Utah's business community."

The new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Tooele is a significant investment in the local community. Central States is projected to add over 90 new employee owners, making a substantial contribution to the area's employment landscape. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest over $25 million in the facility, with the plant itself spanning over 100,000 square feet and carrying an initial price tag in excess of $10,000,000.

"Working with Central States over the last year has been a pleasure for our city," said Mayor Debbie Winn. "Few companies demonstrate the values and positive culture that we see in Central States. We are confident they will feel at home in our community, where we take pride in serving one another and taking care of those around us. We are thrilled to see business come to Tooele that can provide quality jobs for our residents and lift our community into the future."

We Work Here, We Live Here, We Serve Here

As part of its commitment to the local communities in which it operates, Central States Manufacturing's mission states that: "we work here, we live here, we serve here." In addition to the direct economic investment in Tooele, Central States Manufacturing is also working with Tooele, Utah Community Resource Center – A Division of Switchpoint Services to support their efforts to combat food, housing, and work insecurity in the local community.

About Central States Manufacturing

Central States Manufacturing, Inc. (www.centralstatesmfg.com) is 100% employee-owned and was founded in 1988. With over 1,300 employee-owners and 12 manufacturing facilities, the company serves over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, and residential contractors and customers across the United States. Central States is a leading manufacturer of metal building components with 14 metal roofing and wall panel profiles, along with a full line of trim, accessories, and structural purlin. In 2023, Central States acquired Storage Structures to become a leader in self-storage buildings.

