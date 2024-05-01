Central Storage & Warehouse acquires W R Cold Storage

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW), a top Midwest cold storage and customized warehouse services provider, is pleased to announce its acquisition of W R Cold Storage's facility in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

The Wisconsin Rapids freezer was initially built in 2006 and has steadily expanded to ~130,000 sqft over the years to support continued growth of W R Cold Storage's customers.

Located about mid-way between CSW's Madison and Eau Claire facilities, the Wisconsin Rapids facility will provide further density to CSW's growing network of strategically located cold storage facilities. This growth further strengthens CSW's large Wisconsin and Midwest presence relative to its competition.

"We were excited to work with Phil and Linda Pionkowski on this transaction and are excited to welcome the W R Cold Storage employees to the CSW team," said Sam Krieg, Co-CEO of CSW. "Continued growth, both through new construction and acquisitions of attractive existing sites like this one, speaks to our ability to provide value as a partner to core customers and to transitioning business owners."

