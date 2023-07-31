Central Storage & Warehouse Announces Cold Storage Expansion

CALEDONIA, Wis., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse, a top Midwest cold storage and customized warehouse services provider, is pleased to announce the recent expansion of its Caledonia,Wisconsin facility.

The expansion was completed July 1, 2023, and added approximately 5,500 pallet positions to their existing Caledonia facility. Located roughly 20 miles south of Milwaukee and less than one mile from Interstate 94, this 40% increase in overall pallet capacity is positioned well given the high concentration of frozen food producers in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

This enhancement will allow CSW to accommodate a greater volume of temperature-controlled products, coming at a crucial time given the continued short supply within the cold storage industry. This recent growth further strengthens CSW's large Wisconsin and Midwest presence relative to its competition.

In addition to the recently completed expansion, CSW is also breaking ground on another project at the Caledonia facility which commenced on July 1, 2023. This expansion will add another 5,000 pallet positions, with targeted occupancy planned for January 2024.

"We are extremely excited about the recent growth and developments at our Caledonia facility," said Sam Krieg, Co-CEO of Central Storage & Warehouse. "These expansions speak to the long term partnerships with our core and strategic customers, and their continued need for additional cold storage capacity and high quality customer service in this market. This is a momentous time for CSW and all of our associates."

Looking forward, CSW has plans to add approximately 25,000 more pallet positions to their overall network in the future. These strategic expansions will support the growing needs of nearby food producers, offering them a reliable partner for their warehousing and logistics requirements.

About Central Storage & Warehouse:

Tracing its roots back to 1947, Central Storage & Warehouse is a leading cold storage and warehouse services company providing comprehensive solutions to the food manufacturing industry. With its four facilities strategically located throughout Wisconsin and a dedicated team of professionals, the company assures efficient and secure storage, handling, and distribution of temperature-sensitive products. CSW is committed to living by their values of People First, Team Based, and Service Oriented each and every day, resulting in long term partnerships with its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Sam Krieg

Title: Co-CEO

Central Storage & Warehouse LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Central Storage & Warehouse