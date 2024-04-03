Centralis Group enters its next phase of growth by acquiring the business of YLP Group

LUXEMBOURG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centralis Group (Centralis), a leading alternative asset and corporate services provider, today announced its acquisition of YLP Group (YLP). Centralis partners with alternative investment firms and corporate organisations providing administrative, global expansion and governance solutions tailored to each clients' unique needs. The Group has established itself as an industry leader providing a customer-centric tailored service via over 330+ highly experienced professionals. The Group is headquartered in Luxembourg, with presence in 11 countries and 16 locations globally.

YLP, which was founded in 2014, is a growing corporate service provider based in Luxembourg. YLP is an Ordre des Experts-Comptables licenced business that provides services to alternative fund clients, primarily real estate & private equity structures, as well as multinational corporates; aligning with Centralis' existing service offering.

The acquisition will significantly broaden Centralis' reach in the Luxembourg market, deepening the presence of Centralis within the country's key fund outsourcing service sector. The acquisition of YLP allows Centralis the opportunity to expand its current servicing capabilities to additional alternative fund clients, whilst providing the opportunity to YLP clients to benefit from the existing Centralis global services. YLP's reputation for quality-of-service provision and company culture is aligned with that of Centralis.

Aidan Foley, CEO of Centralis Group commented "We're pleased to welcome YLP's team to the Centralis Group. Their wealth of expertise and deep knowledge of the Luxembourg market will further enhance our ability to deliver top-tier solutions to both existing and new clients. We are excited to leverage our collective strengths to further drive successes together."

Olivier Liegeois, YLP Partner commented: "YLP is extremely excited to join the Centralis Group. After ten years of organic growth we understand that this acquisition will broaden the scope of services we can offer to our clients in Luxembourg and in new markets. Additionally, Centralis' corporate culture and proven track record aligns with YLP's motto since day 1 of 'Quality service for the right price'."

Grant Thornton acted as financial and tax advisor to Centralis, and Dentons served as legal counsel.

Deloitte Luxembourg acted as M&A advisor to YLP, and NautaDutilh served as legal counsel.

www.centralisgroup.com

SOURCE Centralis Group