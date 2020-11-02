Centre Partners Announces Formation of United Land Services, New Landscaping Services Platform in the Southeast

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners ("Centre"), a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced today that in partnership with LP First Capital ("LPFC"), an independent sponsor, it has formed United Land Services Holdings, LLC ("United Land Services" or the "Company"), a platform to build a leading landscape services provider in the Southeast. United Land Services has completed its first five acquisitions: United Landscapes, Blandford Turf, Tree World, O'Hara and River Region Sports Fields. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, United Land Services is a leading commercial and residential landscape services platform serving a wide range of national and local customers throughout the Southeast. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including landscape design & installation, commercial property maintenance, sod installation, tree / plant nursery and other specialty services with an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality. With the completion of its first five acquisitions, United Land Services has established a presence across several of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast, including Jacksonville, Orlando and Port. St. Lucie, Florida, and Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama.

Bob Blandford, founder of United Landscapes and Blandford Turf, and a veteran landscape operator with over 20 years of experience in the industry, will serve as CEO of United Land Services.

"Centre is excited to partner with LPFC, Bob Blandford and the United Land Services team," said Jeff Bartoli, a Partner of Centre Partners. "The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable industry tailwinds driving increased demand for landscaping services in the Southeast. We look forward to expanding the platform through strategic acquisitions across the region."

"Centre is an excellent partner for United Land Services given its long track record of successfully collaborating with founders and entrepreneurs to scale their businesses," said Mr. Blandford. "Centre and LPFC's financial and strategic resources will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our service capabilities and strengthen our market leadership, allowing us to better serve our customers."

Thomas Ince, founder of LPFC, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Centre and Bob to execute United Land Service's multi-faceted growth strategy and build on the strong foundation Bob and his team have established. Bob's passion, strategic vision and commitment will be instrumental as we scale the business and build the leading landscaping services platform in the Southeast."

Dechert LLP and McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Centre Partners and LP First Capital.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2.5 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital ("LPFC") is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers & acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LPFC maintains an active presence in much of the Southeast and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries. More information on LPFC, its strategy, investments, and team can be found at www.LPFirstCapital.com.

About United Land Services

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of services including landscape design & installation, commercial property maintenance, sod installation, tree / plant nursery and other specialty services with an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality. The Company operates in the largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. Additional information is available at www.unitedlandservices.com.

