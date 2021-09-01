Centre Partners Invests in Leading AT&T National Authorized Retailer, Midwest Mobility Solutions, Alongside Founders

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced today that it had completed a recapitalization of Midwest Mobility Solutions, ("MMS" or the "Company") a leading National Authorized Retailer for AT&T. The co-founders of the business, Matt Sharrak and Nash Khami, will continue to maintain a significant ownership stake and lead the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 in Troy, Michigan, MMS operates over 85 stores across seven states to provide customer service and market a wide range of wireless, broadband, entertainment and streaming products and services exclusively for AT&T, the operator of the most reliable 5G network.*

"Centre Partners is enthusiastic to partner with a very passionate and committed team," said Bruce Pollack, Managing Partner of Centre Partners. "We believe MMS represents a highly attractive growth platform and is poised to capitalize on a number of compelling growth opportunities, including increasing its geographic footprint and expanding further into its existing and adjacent markets." Mr. Pollack added, "MMS represents the latest partnership with founders, families and entrepreneurs who recognize the value of Centre Partners' experience and operating resources."

Mr. Sharrak said, "We are excited to partner with Centre Partners in the next chapter of growth for MMS. Centre Partners' deep industry experience and long history of successfully collaborating with founders makes them an ideal partner for our business." Mr. Khami added, "We could not be more excited about the growth prospects for our business, and we look forward to capitalizing on the significant opportunities available to MMS and AT&T."

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2.5 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Midwest Mobility Solutions

MMS is one of the largest AT&T National Authorized Retailers in the country operating over 85 AT&T-branded retail stores across seven states. Established in 2008 and based in Troy, Michigan, the Company is dedicated to providing a broad range of high-quality products and the highest level of service to its customers.

*Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5Gforyou for details.

