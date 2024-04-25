Centria Autism Launches Practicum and Development Team, Underscoring Commitment to Increasing Access for Future Licensed Behavior Analysts

PHOENIX, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and their families, recently announced the Arizona Practicum and Development Team, a new internal team of Licensed Behavior Analysts (LBA) tasked with supervising the development of individuals aspiring to become an LBA.

The new team will comprise 8-10 Directors of Clinician Development and will ensure Centria's newest clinical team members are set up for success and embedded in an environment rich with mentorship, supervision and support. It's part of Centria's broader dedication to revitalizing its training and practicum program across the organization, a commitment spearheaded by Dr. Kerri Milyko, Vice President of Clinical Development. Dr. Milyko previously served on Nevada's first-ever Board of Applied Behavior Analysis, creating ABA practice regulations for the licensure of state behavior analysts.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new, practicum experience tailored for students. Our innovative curriculum blends didactic instruction with practical application, hands-on training, and integrated projects," said Dr. Kerri Milyko, Vice President of Clinical Development at Centria. "We are confident that this advanced educational system will cultivate highly skilled, compassionate clinicians equipped with a sharp analytical eye and an enduring passion for professional growth."

Leading the new team as Area Director of Clinician Development will be Casey Russ, LBA. Russ formerly served as Director of Clinical Services at Centria's Life Skills Autism Academy center in Mesa, Ariz. She will oversee the team of directors who will be the practicum supervisors for those pursuing their licensure in the state of Arizona.

Centria trainees will be supported through a rigorous framework of supervision and training that exceeds the licensure requirements mandated by Arizona Revised Statute 32-2091 and the Behavior Analyst Certification Board. Centria Autism remains unwavering in its mission to provide top-tier autism therapy and services while increasing access to services, especially in Arizona where access to care is limited. The development of the Practicum and Development Team is further evidence of this commitment and an investment in giving staff and trainees the support for their future career development.

About Centria Autism

Centria Autism is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and their families. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan – a suburb of Detroit – Centria employs continuous efforts to advance the science of ABA and deliver high-quality support through their Foundations of Care model, centering clients and individualizing care through Practical Functional Assessment and Skills-Based Treatment (PFA-SBT). Centria aligns each client's unique aspirations with developmentally appropriate treatment goals to inform compassionate, trauma-informed care, respecting the dignity and value of each client served.

For further information, please visit www.centriahealthcare.com .

SOURCE Centria Autism