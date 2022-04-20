Centricity Vision Announces New Technologies Under Development, ZEPTOLINK and 5.5 mm Capsulotomy; Names Leonard Borrmann to Lead R&D

Borrmann Was Central to Development of ZEPTOLINK for Phaco-Integrated Cataract Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the ZEPTO® Precision Cataract Surgery Platform, today announced two product innovations under development, the ZEPTOLINK platform and ZEPTO 5.5 mm capsulotomy technology. The company has also appointed Leonard Borrmann, Pharm. D, to lead research and development.

With deep business development and product launch experience in the ophthalmology space, Dr. Borrmann is responsible for delivering Centricity Vision's portfolio of innovations including the new ZEPTOLINK platform, which seamlessly integrates ZEPTO® Precision Cataract Surgery with any phacoemulsification (phaco) system to streamline cataract surgery. He brings a wealth of product development, clinical, and regulatory expertise to his new role leading R&D initiatives for the company. Prior to joining Centricity, Dr. Borrmann served in executive R&D and business development roles at Johnson & Johnson Vision (formerly Abbott Medical Optics) and Allergan, Inc.

"The ZEPTO technology is elevating the precision and efficiency of cataract surgery, and we are thrilled to have Leonard join the leadership team during this exciting time of growth and innovation," said Centricity President and CEO Rob Thornhill. "His proven expertise and clinical insights will help drive ZEPTO product advancements and the future of the cataract surgery market."

Cataracts are a natural part of aging that cause the crystalline lens in the eye to harden and stiffen, clouding patients' vision. Cataract surgery is required to remove and replace the lens. Before the lens can be extracted, surgeons perform a capsulotomy to remove the top of the capsular bag, which holds the lens in place. Although there are several steps in a cataract procedure, a well-formed capsulotomy is a foundational step to ensuring optimal outcomes for patients.

ZEPTO is a novel ophthalmic device that perfectly automates capsulotomies for enhanced effective intraocular lens (IOL) positioning, in just 4 milliseconds. In clinical studies, ZEPTO was proven to create precise, strong, and centered capsulotomies with 360-degree IOL overlap, achieving improved visual outcomes and creating efficiencies in the operating room.1-4

New ZEPTOLINK Platform Under Development

Considered the next generation of ZEPTO, the ZEPTOLINK platform integrates with any phaco system, saving time and space in the operating room. The technology delivers the same strong, centered, consistent capsulotomy while providing surgeons with complete control. ZEPTOLINK uses the irrigation and aspiration capabilities of the phaco machine to provide suction for the ZEPTO procedure, putting total control for suction, energy delivery, and capsule release in the hands of the surgeon using the phaco foot pedal. ZEPTOLINK has three components:

Small console that attaches to the phaco system for energy delivery

Modern touchscreen user interface that controls all aspects of the procedure

Custom handpiece with precise suction for consistent, circular, and centered capsulotomies

ZEPTO 5.5 mm Capsulotomy Technology

Building on ZEPTO's unmatched precision in capsulotomy creation, Centricity is developing a new handpiece that creates a 5.5 mm anterior opening for surgeons who prefer a larger capsulotomy. Both the 5.5 mm and the 5.2 mm devices automate the creation of a precise, consistent capsulotomy every time for better long-term outcomes.

About the ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery Platform

ZEPTO helps achieve effective lens positioning by producing precise, strong, centered capsulotomies with 360-degree IOL overlap for an optimal capsulotomy location. ZEPTO efficiently integrates into existing surgical workflow in a cost-effective manner.

About Centricity Vision Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the U.S. and internationally approved ZEPTO Precision Cataract Surgery Platform. Centricity Vision's expert team is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best vision care to patients. For more information, visit Zeptozone.com, or follow Centricity Vision on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

