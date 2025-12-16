CENTRIFUGE CELL WINDOWS NOW OFFERED IN SAPPHIRE & QUARTZ

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced high precision sapphire and quartz windows for use in Beckman® Coulter analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC) centrifuges that provide users with greater flexibility when configuring experiments.

Meller Centrifuge Cell Windows are now offered in Sapphire & Quartz to provide users with greater flexibility.

Meller Sapphire Centrifuge Cell Windows are mechanically robust and provide superior stiffness and durability to withstand extreme centrifugal forces while preserving optical performance in common wavelength ranges. Quartz cell windows offer excellent UV transmission which is ideal for absorbance-based measurements across commonly used UV and visible wavelengths.

Featuring a scribed arrow on the edges to project the optic axis and simplify installation alignment, Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows measure 19.03 mm dia. ±0.03 mm by 5 mm thick ±0.10 mm and are offered plano; with chamfers 0.35 mm x 45 degrees in two places, and have a 30-10 scratch-dig surface finish. Custom sizes are also available.

Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows are priced according to material and quantity. Distributor inquiries are invited.

