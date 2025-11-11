LARGE SAPPHIRE WINDOWS IMPROVE VISIBILITY IN HARSH CONDITIONS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated large sapphire windows made in virtually any configuration to protect vision systems on commercial and military aircraft and drones.

Sapphire Specialists with Over 100 Years of Excellence

Meller Large Sapphire Windows exhibit Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and can be fabricated in sizes up to 10" dia. in virtually any shape to protect cameras and sensors. Clear as glass, they feature trans-mission from the UV to IR (270 nm to 4.7 microns) and withstand sand and other high speed particulates to improve visibility in harsh conditions.

Providing a robust protective outer surface, Meller Large Sapphire Windows exhibit flatness to one-tenth wave in the visible and less than 2 arc sec. in/in. parallelism and have finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, depending upon size and construction. Sapphire domes and hyper-hemispherical sapphire domes for 360 degree viewing are also offered.

Meller Large Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

