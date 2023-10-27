CENTRO BENEFITS RESEARCH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BROKER-CARRIER RFP AND QUOTING API INTEGRATION WITH METLIFE

Centro Benefits Research

27 Oct, 2023, 11:14 ET

API-Based Capability to Modernize Group Insurance Quoting Process

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), a pioneering employee benefits consulting and technology firm, today announced the launch of a broker-carrier RFP and Quoting API integration with MetLife for all ancillary employee benefits products. This API connection is a cutting-edge innovation in the benefits industry and will enable Centro and MetLife to seamlessly exchange RFP and quote proposal data directly between the Centro platform and the MetLife Group operating platform and, as a result, significantly improve the speed, accuracy, operational efficiency and cost of this manually intense process. 

"In an era where digital transformation has become an indicator of progress, Centro is creating a unique value by delivering a powerful technology platform that eliminates most of the manual steps across the value chain for the carriers and brokers we serve," said Treg Balding, Chief Revenue Officer at Centro Benefits Research. "Working with MetLife to launch the RFP and Quoting API integration is a big step towards modernization of these processes."    

Centro's RFP and Quoting API Integration with MetLife transforms the labor-intensive RFP and Quoting process for employers with fewer than 100 employees and enables seamless, real time data exchange. This results in faster turnaround times, greater accuracy, and downstream error reduction, leading to an enhanced overall user experience for brokers and employers.

"At MetLife, our customers are at the center of everything we do. By leveraging solutions such as the RFP and Quoting API Integration, we can accelerate our digital transformation in how we serve small businesses and drive growth in this space," said Cynthia Smith, Senior Vice President, Regional Business at MetLife. "Through this collaboration with Centro Benefits Research, we are able to speed up quoting turnaround times, driving value for our stakeholders and enhancing the overall customer experience."

With a renewed focus on modernizing customer experiences and harnessing the power of data throughout the value chain, this mode of technology has a significant impact on the insurance industry.

About Centro Benefits Research 

Centro Benefits Research is a wholesale employee benefits firm that enables brokers and carriers to deliver the best possible outcomes for their mutual customers through powerful research, deep industry expertise and the creation of digitally focused platform efficiencies that drive business growth. Centro's mission remains squarely focused on bringing modern technology to a legacy insurance process and helping all stakeholders in the system work more effectively. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Media Contact: Chelsea McKenna, Chelsea.mckenna@onedigital.com

SOURCE Centro Benefits Research

