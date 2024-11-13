CENTRO BENEFITS RESEARCH EXPANDS BROKER-CARRIER RFP AND QUOTING API WITH GUARDIAN

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), an ancillary benefits consulting and technology firm representing many of the top Brokers in the U.S., announced the expansion of its broker-carrier API (Application Programming Interface) Program with the addition of RFP and Quote data integration (RFPQ) between the Centro platform and leading insurance carrier, Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian).

This API connection is a part of larger innovation efforts in the employee benefits industry, enabling Centro and Guardian to seamlessly exchange RFP and Quote proposal data, resulting in a significant improvement in speed, accuracy, operational efficiency, and cost. This real-time API connectivity replaces manual processes requiring all involved stakeholders to exchange many documents by email and re-entering the same data multiple times into disparate systems.

"Through our collaboration with Centro, we're simplifying time-consuming RFP and quoting processes to enable quicker business decisions. We're empowering brokers to focus on their clients and those who matter most—helping to deliver on our mission to inspire well-being® for our members," said Anna Roberts, Head of Digital Offerings, Group Benefits, at Guardian.

Guardian was the first carrier connected to the Centro platform, providing policy-level data, including benefit details and rates on in-force coverages managed by Centro's Broker partners. With the addition of the new integration for RFP and Quoting, Centro's partnering brokers will experience accelerated turnaround times on receiving client-ready plan recommendations, leading to improved client outcomes.

"Centro's cutting-edge technology platform streamlines operations for carriers and brokers, enhancing efficiency and elevating client experiences," said Treg Balding, Chief Revenue Officer at Centro. "Our continued collaboration with Guardian marks another milestone in this journey, delivering a streamlined and modern workflow and cost savings to our valued broker partners."

Over the next 12 months, Centro's connected carrier roadmap includes several additional ancillary benefits carriers. By integrating with these carriers, over 70 percent of Centro's clients' employee benefits products will be fully automated, positioning Centro at the cutting edge of marketplace innovation.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is an ancillary benefits and technology consulting firm that enables brokers and carriers to deliver the best possible outcomes for their mutual customers through powerful research, deep industry expertise and the creation of digitally focused platform efficiencies that drive business growth. Centro's mission remains squarely focused on bringing modern technology to a legacy insurance process and helping all stakeholders in the system work more effectively. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Copyright © 2024 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2023, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $80.3 billion; liabilities = $71.2 billion (including $58.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.1 billion.

Media contacts:

Rachel Pennington, Operations and Marketing – Centro Benefits Research, [email protected]

Guardian: [email protected]

SOURCE Centro Benefits Research