Centro Expands Carrier Ecosystem with Addition of Sun Life to Its API-Powered RFP Platform

New integration deepens broker-carrier connectivity and accelerates digital benefits distribution

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), an ancillary benefits consulting, employee communications and technology firm representing many of the top Brokers in the U.S., today announced the addition of Sun Life, a leading provider of group benefits, to its digital platform. The integration marks the latest expansion of Centro's broker-carrier API ecosystem, bringing one of the industry's leading group benefits providers onto the platform and further accelerating digital connectivity between brokers and carriers.

The new API connection between Centro and Sun Life enables seamless, real-time exchange of RFP data, eliminating manual workflows and significantly reducing turnaround times for broker partners. By streamlining the quoting process, Centro and Sun Life are empowering brokers to work faster and more accurately, ultimately delivering a better experience for group clients.

"Building a truly connected digital ecosystem for brokers requires the right partners and the right technology. This integration with Sun Life delivers on both. What we've accomplished together opens new doors for our broker partners, giving them faster, smarter access to one of the most respected names in group benefits. Each new carrier connection strengthens the value of the ecosystem we're building." – Treg Balding, President, Centro Benefits Research

The integration reflects a shared commitment by Centro and Sun Life to modernizing the benefits distribution process through automation, connectivity, and improved data exchange.

"Brokers need simple, efficient ways to access the information they need to support their clients. Through our ongoing collaboration with Centro, together we're helping brokers spend less time navigating administrative tasks and more time focused on advising and supporting their clients." – Derek Warner, Vice President, Broker Business Development, Sun Life U.S.

Sun Life joins a growing network of carrier partners connected through Centro's API platform, further advancing the company's vision of a more efficient, digitally connected benefits marketplace. As Centro continues to expand its carrier ecosystem and automation capabilities, the firm is helping brokers reduce administrative burden, accelerate decision-making, and deliver a more seamless experience throughout the benefits lifecycle.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is an ancillary benefits, employee communications and technology consulting firm that enables brokers and carriers to deliver the best possible outcomes for their mutual customers through powerful research, deep industry expertise and the creation of digitally focused platform efficiencies that drive business growth. Centro's mission remains squarely focused on bringing modern technology to a legacy insurance process and helping all stakeholders in the system work more effectively. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts:

Rachel Pennington, Marketing and Communications, Centro

[email protected]

Devon Fernald, Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

SOURCE Centro Benefits Research