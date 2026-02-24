Centro Benefits Research Integrates with Unum to Enhance Broker-Carrier API Platform

Real-Time API Connectivity Streamlines Ancillary Quoting and Enhances Broker–Carrier Collaboration

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), a leading provider of ancillary benefits consulting, employee communications, and technology solutions representing top U.S. brokers, today announced new API integration with Unum, an industry leader in employee benefits and HR technology. This new partnership brings seamless, real-time RFP and quote functionality to Centro's broker–carrier API platform, formally onboarding Unum into Centro's growing carrier ecosystem.

The API integration between Centro and Unum dramatically streamlines the ancillary quoting process, increasing speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By enabling secure, straight-through processing of complex and highly customizable data, Centro, Unum, and their broker partners can significantly reduce turnaround times and improve speed to market—ultimately enhancing service for group customers.

"The integration of the Unum RFP and Quote API represents a significant advancement in our digital strategy, further connecting our partner carriers and brokers to unlock operational efficiencies," said Treg Balding, President of Centro. "These technological innovations are pivotal in driving accelerated growth and opening new opportunities for future automation in the connected digital eco-system."

"Through our integration with Centro, we're advancing the broker quoting experience with Unum, bringing new levels of speed, accuracy, and transparency that empower brokers to engage clients and prospects more confidently and efficiently," said Bill Dalicandro, SVP Core Market at Unum.

Unum is one of seven integrated carriers on Centro's digital platform allowing for a modern, automated quoting process. Looking ahead, Centro's technology roadmap includes the integration of Unum's policy API to the platform. Further solidifying Centro's position at the forefront of marketplace innovation.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is a leading consulting firm specializing in ancillary benefits, employee communications, and technology solutions. Through in-depth research, industry expertise, and the development of digitally-driven platform efficiencies, Centro empowers brokers to deliver enhanced value and optimize the impact of their benefits investments. Centro delivers a unified suite of Ancillary RFP Marketing, Consulting, Employee Communications, and Technology Solutions. Committed to modernizing the legacy insurance process, Centro's mission is to enable all stakeholders in the system to work more effectively and drive business growth.

For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, a leading international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families thrive for more than 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision insurance; leave and absence management support; and behavioral health services. In 2024, Unum Group reported revenues of $12.9 billion and paid $8.0 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum Group newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

