Centro Expands Carrier Ecosystem with Addition of The Hartford to Its API-Powered RFP and Quoting Platform

New integration deepens broker-carrier connectivity and accelerates digital benefits distribution

CLEVELAND, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centro Benefits Research (Centro), a leading provider of ancillary benefits consulting, employee communications, and technology solutions representing top U.S. brokers, announced the addition of The Hartford, a leader in employee benefits, to its growing API-powered Request for Proposal (RFP) and digital quoting ecosystem.

By joining Centro's platform, The Hartford becomes part of a connected, data-driven environment designed to streamline how brokers and carriers collaborate. The integration connects The Hartford directly to Centro's broker-carrier platform, creating a faster, more accurate, and fully digital workflow for benefits marketing and quoting.

"At Centro, we are building a more connected and efficient benefits ecosystem for our brokers and distribution partners," said Treg Balding, President at Centro Benefits Research. "Welcoming The Hartford to our platform is an important step in that mission. Their commitment to digital innovation and broker partnership naturally aligns with our vision for a modern, API-driven distribution model."

"At The Hartford, we recognize that the strength of our broker relationships is built on trust, collaboration, and mutual success," said Megan Holstein, head of Strategy and Growth for Employee Benefits at The Hartford. "By connecting with Centro Benefit Research's thoughtfully designed digital quoting ecosystem, we're making it easier than ever for brokers to do business with us."

With this integration, Centro continues to expand its carrier ecosystem providing brokers with broader market access, automated workflows, and a unified platform that supports smarter decision-making and better client outcomes.

For more information about Centro's API platform and broker services, visit www.centrobenefits.com.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is a leading consulting firm specializing in ancillary benefits, employee communications, and technology solutions. Through in-depth research, industry expertise, and the development of digitally driven platform efficiencies, Centro empowers brokers to deliver enhanced value and optimize the impact of their benefits investments. Centro delivers a unified suite of Ancillary RFP Marketing, Consulting, Employee Communications, and Technology Solutions. Committed to modernizing the legacy insurance process, Centro's mission is to enable all stakeholders in the system to work more effectively and drive business growth. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

Media contacts:

Rachel Pennington, Operations and Marketing, Centro

[email protected]

Sperry Mylott, Director of Media and PR, The Hartford

[email protected]

SOURCE Centro Benefits Research