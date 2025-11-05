Centrus Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net income of $3.9 million on $74.9 million in revenue, compared to net loss of $5.0 million on $57.7 million in revenue in Q3 2024

Strengthened balance sheet and increased unrestricted cash balance to $1.6 billion by closing upsized and oversubscribed $805 million convertible senior notes offering

Secured U.S. government waivers for 2026 and 2027 Russian committed deliveries

Strengthened leadership team, including naming Todd Tinelli as Chief Financial Officer

Signed agreement with KHNP and POSCO International for potential investment to support Piketon, Ohio, uranium enrichment plant expansion

Announced job hiring ahead of planned expansion of enrichment plant

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) ("Centrus" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2025 results. The Company reported net income of $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, which is $0.21 (basic) and $0.19 (diluted) per common share.

"Centrus continued to build on its strong year-to-date financial results in the third quarter while making significant progress in preparation for our enrichment build-out," said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler.

"We de-risked and strengthened our business across a number of initiatives, including securing U.S. government import waivers for our 2026 and 2027 committed deliveries, significantly expanding our cash balance, beginning to hire across our operations, and signing an agreement with KHNP and POSCO International to support our planned expansion.

"With LEU SWU prices near historic highs, there is clear, accelerating market demand for a new U.S.-owned enrichment supply to service the domestic and global markets. Centrus is proud to offer a publicly-traded, American source of enrichment that can meet both the commercial and national security needs."

Financial Results

Centrus generated total revenue of $74.9 million and $57.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $17.2 million (or 30%).

Revenue from the LEU segment was $44.8 million and $34.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $10.0 million (or 29%). The Company had uranium revenue of $34.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. SWU revenue decreased by $24.1 million as a result of a 69% decrease in the average price of SWU sold.

Revenue from the Technical Solutions segment was $30.1 million and $22.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $7.2 million (or 31%). The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to a $7.3 million increase in revenue generated by the HALEU production contract with the Department of Energy ("DOE") signed in 2022 ("HALEU Operation Contract"), while the remaining change is related to other contracts. Revenue from the HALEU Operation Contract is recorded on a cost-plus-incentive-fee basis and includes a target fee for Phases 2 and 3 of the contract.

Cost of sales for the LEU segment was $52.6 million and $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $23.0 million (or 78%). Uranium costs increased primarily as a result of an increase in the volume of uranium sold. SWU costs decreased as a result of a 41% decrease in the average unit cost of SWU sold.

Cost of sales for the Technical Solutions segment was $26.6 million and $19.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $7.4 million (or 39%). The increase is primarily attributable to an $8.5 million increase in costs incurred under the HALEU Operation Contract.

The Company recognized a gross loss of $4.3 million and a gross profit of $8.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a change of $13.2 million (or 148%).

Gross profit (loss) for the LEU segment netted to a loss of $7.8 million and profit of $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a change of $13.0 million (or 250%). LEU customers generally have multi-year contracts that carry annual purchase commitments, not quarterly commitments. The gross profit in our LEU business varies based upon the timing of those contracts. The pricing applied to deliveries varies depending upon the market conditions at the time the contract was signed. The increase for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was due to the composition of contracts in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter.

Gross profit for the Technical Solutions segment was $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $0.2 million (or 5%). Because of the delay in completing Phase 2 of the HALEU Operation Contract, DOE extended the Phase 2 period of performance through October 31, 2025. Costs incurred subsequent to November 2024 have not yet been subject to a fee as this portion of Phase 2 remains undefinitized and is subject to negotiation.

0% Convertible Senior Notes

On August 18, 2025, Centrus issued $805.0 million of 0% convertible senior notes due August 2032. The net proceeds were approximately $782.4 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital and corporate purposes, which may include investment in technology development or deployment, repayment or repurchase of outstanding debt, capital expenditures, potential acquisitions and other business opportunities and purposes.

Backlog

The Company's backlog is $3.9 billion as of September 30, 2025 and extends to 2040. Our LEU segment backlog as of September 30, 2025 is approximately $3.0 billion. The LEU backlog is the estimated aggregate dollar amount of revenue for future SWU and uranium deliveries primarily under medium and long-term contracts with fixed commitments and approximately $2.3 billion in contingent LEU sales commitments, with $2.1 billion of the total under definitive agreements and $0.2 billion of the total subject to entering into definitive agreements, in support of potential construction of LEU production capacity at the Piketon, Ohio facility. The contingent LEU sales commitments also depend on our ability to secure substantial public and private investment. Our Technical Solutions segment backlog is approximately $0.9 billion as of September 30, 2025, and includes both funded amounts (services for which funding has been both authorized and appropriated by the customer), unfunded amounts (services for which funding has not been appropriated), and unexercised options.

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited; in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Separative work units $ 10.7

$ 34.8

$ 187.7

$ 198.1 Uranium 34.1

—

34.1

29.9 Technical solutions 30.1

22.9

80.7

62.4 Total revenue 74.9

57.7

302.5

290.4 Cost of Sales:













Separative work units and uranium 52.6

29.6

147.7

189.3 Technical solutions 26.6

19.2

72.3

51.4 Total cost of sales 79.2

48.8

220.0

240.7 Gross profit (loss) (4.3)

8.9

82.5

49.7 Advanced technology costs 1.7

4.1

8.0

13.9 Selling, general and administrative 8.9

9.6

25.9

24.6 Equity-related compensation 0.6

0.4

5.3

1.1 Amortization of intangible assets 1.1

2.4

5.9

7.2 Operating income (loss) (16.6)

(7.6)

37.4

2.9 Nonoperating components of net periodic benefit loss (income) 1.0

0.8

2.9

(15.4) Interest expense 3.4

0.1

9.9

0.8 Investment income (12.9)

(2.6)

(28.2)

(7.8) Extinguishment of long-term debt —

—

(11.8)

— Other expense (income), net (0.1)

—

—

0.1 Income (loss) before income taxes (8.0)

(5.9)

64.6

25.2 Income tax expense (benefit) (11.9)

(0.9)

4.6

5.7 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 3.9

$ (5.0)

$ 60.0

$ 19.5















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.21

$ (0.30)

$ 3.40

$ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.19

$ (0.30)

$ 3.16

$ 1.20 Average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 18,317

16,422

17,672

16,172 Diluted 20,677

16,422

18,965

16,236

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 OPERATING





Net income $ 60.0

$ 19.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 6.9

7.9 Deferred tax assets 3.6

5.5 Gain on remeasurement of retirement benefit plans —

(16.8) Equity-related compensation 5.3

1.1 Revaluation of inventory borrowings 4.1

3.7 Gain on extinguishment of 8.25% Notes (11.8)

— Other reconciling adjustments, net 2.1

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 19.2

30.3 Inventories (317.2)

85.4 Inventories owed to customers and suppliers 222.8

(83.5) Other current assets 0.2

3.0 Accounts payable and other liabilities (4.5)

(8.8) Payables under inventory purchase agreements 126.4

(41.9) Deferred revenue and advances from customers, net of deferred costs (12.5)

(19.9) Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities (4.9)

(6.2) Other changes, net (0.3)

(0.2) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 99.4

(20.9)







INVESTING





Capital expenditures (10.1)

(3.4) Cash used in investing activities (10.1)

(3.4)







FINANCING





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net 139.7

23.4 Proceeds from the issuance of 0% Convertible Senior Notes, net 782.4

— Exercise of stock options —

0.4 Common stock withheld for tax obligations under stock-based compensation plan (2.9)

(0.3) Payment of interest classified as debt (3.5)

(6.1) Payment of principal to redeem 8.25% Notes (74.3)

— Cash provided by financing activities 841.4

17.4







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.1)

—







Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 930.6

(6.9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 704.0

233.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,634.6

$ 226.9







Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 0.4

$ 0.6 Cash paid for interest $ 4.4

$ —







Non-cash activities:





Adjustment of right to use lease assets from lease modification $ 1.3

$ — Property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2.2

$ 0.1 Common stock withheld for tax obligations under stock-based compensation plan $ —

$ 0.1

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,631.8

$ 671.4 Accounts receivable 60.7

80.0 Inventories 416.3

161.6 Deferred costs associated with deferred revenue 47.7

63.9 Other current assets 8.1

38.3 Total current assets 2,164.6

1,015.2 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6.3 million and $5.3 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 20.5

9.4 Deposits for financial assurance 2.6

2.6 Intangible assets, net 23.7

29.6 Deferred tax assets 25.8

29.3 Other long-term assets 7.7

7.3 Total assets $ 2,244.9

$ 1,093.4







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 36.3

$ 38.8 Payables under inventory purchase agreements 155.9

29.5 Inventories owed to customers and suppliers 238.9

16.2 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 154.8

216.4 Short-term inventory loans 40.3

39.8 Current debt —

6.1 Total current liabilities 626.2

346.8 Long-term debt 1,173.5

472.5 Postretirement health and life benefit obligations 70.0

74.6 Pension benefit liabilities 3.8

4.0 Long-term inventory loans —

26.2 Other long-term liabilities 8.3

7.9 Total liabilities 1,881.8

932.0







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized





Series A Participating Cumulative Preferred Stock, none issued —

— Series B Senior Preferred Stock, none issued —

— Class A Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 17,492,832 and 16,045,916 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1.7

1.6 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 719,200 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 0.1

0.1 Excess of capital over par value 378.3

236.5 Accumulated deficit (16.3)

(76.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (0.7)

(0.5) Total stockholders' equity 363.1

161.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,244.9

$ 1,093.4

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.