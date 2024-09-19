Centrus to Conduct Hill Briefing on Restoring U.S. Uranium Enrichment

News provided by

Centrus Energy Corp.

Sep 19, 2024, 06:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, September 24, Centrus Energy will host a special briefing on Capitol Hill to outline the path forward for restoring a large-scale, American-owned, American-technology uranium enrichment capability and the associated supply chain. 

The briefing will discuss how Russia, China and others have displaced the United States as the global leaders in uranium enrichment – and what it will take to re-establish America's domestic supply chain. 

Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler, joined by leaders of other large and small businesses in Centrus' nationwide manufacturing supply chain, will discuss their plan to expand the American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon, Ohio, so it can meet the full range of U.S. commercial and national security requirements for enriched uranium. The potential expansion will require a public-private partnership combining robust federal investment with significant private capital and commercial offtake agreements. The briefing will update policymakers, industry, and the media on this effort and what's needed to make the expansion a reality.

Event Details:

What:

Briefing -- "Rebuilding America's Uranium Enrichment Capacity: Why it Matters, and How to Get It Done"


Where:

2075 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC


When:

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
11:00 a.m. to Noon


RVSP:

Encouraged but not required. Please RSVP to Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Centrus and KHNP Sign Long-Term Supply Commitment

Centrus and KHNP Sign Long-Term Supply Commitment

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) announced today that they have entered into a contingent supply...
Centrus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Centrus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. On...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics