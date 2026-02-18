Centrus to Ring the NYSE Opening Bell on Thursday, February 19 in Celebration of the Launch of Multi-Billion Dollar Expansion

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) announced today that President and CEO Amir Vexler will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, February 19. The ceremony recognizes the launch of Centrus' multi–billion–dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in Piketon, Ohio -- a project designed to strengthen the nation's nuclear fuel supply chain, create thousands of American jobs, and support both the existing reactor fleet and national security needs as well as next–generation advanced nuclear technologies.

Coverage of the ceremony will be livestreamed at www.nyse.com/bell.

"After decades of underinvestment in our country's nuclear fuel supply chain, Centrus is leading the effort to restore America's ability to enrich uranium at a large scale," said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler. "The multi-billion-dollar expansion we launched in December will provide an assured, affordable, domestic source of enriched uranium to meet America's urgent civilian and national security requirements. We are honored to have been invited to ring the Opening Bell in recognition of this historic effort."

Hiring and centrifuge manufacturing already underway to support the expansion – which will include large-scale production of both Low–Enriched Uranium (LEU) for the existing reactor fleet and High–Assay, Low–Enriched Uranium (HALEU) for advanced reactors, along with enrichment for national security missions. The project is expected to directly create 1,300 construction and operations jobs in Ohio, 430 manufacturing jobs in Tennessee, and thousands of supply jobs across the country.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investors: Neal Nagarajan [email protected]

Media: Dan Leistikow [email protected]

