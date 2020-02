Centuries Pass by Between the Seed of an Oak Tree to the Drop of LOUIS XIII

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8684751-centuries-between-oak-tree-to-louis-xiii/

The eaux-de-vie for LOUIS XIII Cognac are matured in dedicated French oak casks.

Totally handmade in the French oak forests, they play a critical role in the aromatic development of LOUIS XIII cognac. These centennial tierçons are irreplaceable.

Watched over by generations of Cellar Masters, their fine staves allow the delicate exchange between the eaux‐de‐vie, the wood and the cool air in our cellars.

They are carefully restored as the years go by using the old staves of another: a sacrifice that led LOUIS XIII Cellar Master to find out how to remake them for the LOUIS XIII to come.

In March 2020, few casks will be made in Cognac, gathering the most skilled master coopers.

"Time is my raw material. From the seed of the magnificent oak for our ageing tierçons to the creation of the final blend of LOUIS XIII, centuries pass by - decades of dedicated craftsmanship and slow, steady maturation" Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII's Cellar Master

For the press page, click here

Visit our website: www.louisxiii-cognac.com

Please drink responsibly

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083774/LOUIS_XIII.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777273/LOUIS_VIII_Cognac_Logo.jpg

Contact: communication.louisxiii-cognac@louisxiii-cognac.com, +33-1-44-13-45-08

SOURCE Louis XIII Cognac