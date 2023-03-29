Centurion Invest Expansion Plans Boosted by Gem Digital's $25 Million Investment Commitment

PARIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Invest, the global ecosystem for financial and payment solutions, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm that sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally, has agreed to an investment commitment of US$25 million into the European-based company through a structured token subscription agreement.

Centurion Invet's utility token - $CIX is an ERC20 deflationary token, which powers the overall CI ecosystem, with utilities and benefits across Payments, Financial Services, Rewards, Referral Bonuses, Staking income source, Trading Fees discounts, priority access to services like Launchpad & IEOs, various Cashbacks & Merchant Rebates, and the flagship Visa Crypto Debit Card, to name just a few.

This funding round allows Centurion Invest to execute its aggressive global expansion plans by enhancing the products, services while investing to develop other Web3 platforms, following the mission of extending crypto and digital assets adoption to B2C and B2B users worldwide. The company has allocated a fair amount of the fund for onboarding industry experts and skilled talents across Europe, North America and couple of strategic regions in Southeast Asia & Africa.

About Centurion Invest:

Centurion Invest is currently Headquartered in Estonia with operations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Southeast Asia and LATAM. At Centurion Invest, our mission is to enable mass adoption of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain. The Infrastructure supports an ecosystem consisting of but not limited to CI Exchange, CIX Crypto VISA Card, CI360 (Corp. solution), CI Academy, CI Launchpad, CI Earn, CI NFT, CI Pay, and soon CI Forex, CI Stocks, and CI eBanking.

About GEM Digital Limited:

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. The Bahamas based firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in seventy-two countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.

Connect with CI:

