CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED AGENT NORA AGUIRRE INSTALLED AS 2024 NAHREP PRESIDENT

MADISON, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), is proud to celebrate the appointment of Nora Aguirre, CEO of The Aguirre Team, CENTURY 21 Americana as the 2024 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) President. The award-winning industry veteran was installed at the organization's annual Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

Nora Aguirre, CENTURY 21 Americana, Appointed as 2024 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals President

A real estate professional for more than 19 years, Aguirre has been honored as a NAHREP Top 250 top Latino agent, recognized as one as one of the top 25 most influential women in real estate by the Women's Council of REALTORS® and has led The Aguirre Team to become the #1 team by both AGC and Units within the CENTURY 21® network in the state of Nevada for the last 4 years in a row.*

A veteran of the Nevada Army National Guard, Nora has dedicated her life to serving others. Not only has she helped thousands of families achieve the dream of homeownership, but she is committed to educating the next generation of real estate leaders. From her work advocating for the industry alongside NAHREP to serving as a mentor to newly affiliated agents within the CENTURY 21 System, she has helped to elevate representation and equity within real estate.

In addition to Aguirre's appointment, NAHREP announced the installation of Oralia Herrera, broker-owner of CENTURY 21 TK Realty Inc. as 2024 President-Elect as well as the appointment of Peggy Pratt, affiliated agent with CENTURY 21 North East, and Eva Angelina Romero, broker-owner of CENTURY 21 Capital Properties, to its National Board of Directors.

"For more than 20 years, the CENTURY 21 brand has been proud to work alongside NAHREP in its mission to advance sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "We are so proud to see these C21® trailblazers take on their new leadership roles as they continue to deliver the dream of homeownership to Hispanic families across the country. Their dedication to serving others has left an indelible mark on our industry and is what has helped the CENTURY 21 brand become the leader in Hispanic consumer brand awareness.** We look forward to seeing the impact that Nora, Oralia, Peggy, and Eva will continue to make throughout the next year and beyond."

* This recognition is determined between 01/01/2020 & 12/31/2023 from data reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC, as compared to all Nevada-based C21® teams eligible for the C21 Awards program pursuant to applicable rules.

** Study Source: 2023 Ad Tracking Study (Hispanic Audience). The survey results are based on 313 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years) from Spanish, Hispanic, or Latino background/origin. Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17- December 1, 2023.

