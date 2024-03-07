MICHIGAN-BASED CENTURY 21 CURRAN & OBERSKI RECEIVES REAL ESTATE BRAND'S TOP GLOBAL RECOGNITION: THE CENTURY 21® ART BARTLETT 2100 CUP

MADISON, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference in Las Vegas this week that CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski has been honored with the 2024 CENTURY 21® Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award ("2100 Cup"). One of the most coveted recognitions within the CENTURY 21 System, the 2100 Cup is awarded annually to an outstanding company that embodies the mission of the CENTURY 21 brand and demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism.

Century 21 Real Estate Recognizes CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski with Coveted Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award

Proud to have celebrated its 75th year in real estate and 50 years with the CENTURY 21 brand in 2023, broker-owner Adam Oberski credits his team's focus on supporting and investing in the growth and development of the company's affiliated agents as a cornerstone of its longevity and legacy. Originally opened in 1948 by Joseph Curran (a home builder), the company has been committed to delivering the highest quality customer service for its Michigan homebuyers and homesellers, receiving the brand's Quality Service Office and Quality Service Pinnacle awards numerous times since the program's inception in 1996.CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski's collaborative and supportive company culture has grabbed the attention of the Michigan business community, earning them recognition as the 2022 and 2023 Detroit Free Press Top Places to Work and 2022 Crain's Detroit "Cool Places To Work". This reputation for excellence has helped them attract the top real estate professionals in the market resulting in a 28% increase in agent count since 2020.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition by the CENTURY 21 brand," said Oberski. "Our company is about so much more than just sales – it's about the company culture and the legacy that we've built here in Detroit metro area. For generations, every member of our team has known that they are part of a company that focuses on their professional and personal growth as well as a culture of integrity, knowledge, encouragement, and support. We take so much pride in that and the fact that when consumers call, they know they are going to get top tier service that has been around for 75 years."

In the true spirit of the CENTURY 21 brand, giving back to the community has been a critical part of the culture for generations at CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski. The company's dedicated team of affiliated agents work with local organizations throughout the year including organizing back-to-school supplies drives, sponsoring families during the holidays and hosting food drives for local pantries as well as supporting philanthropies across southeastern Michigan such as "Suits for Soldiers" and Habitat for Humanity.

"CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski is a company that has been with our brand since almost the beginning and continues to embody the drive, ambition and dedication to service that has helped make the CENTURY 21 Brand a global industry leader," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "What Adam and his team have achieved is nothing less than extraordinary. They are leaders within their community and within our network – always inspiring others to dream big and push beyond their limits. We are thrilled to recognize their hard work and leadership and look forward to even greater success for them in the future."

