CENTURY 21 Edge Launches Dedicated Commercial Real Estate & Development Services Division, Appoints Chad Creech President

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Edge announces the significant expansion of its service offerings through the creation of a dedicated Commercial and Development Services Division, appointing Chad Creech as President. This initiative responds to the growing demand for specialized commercial real estate services and demonstrates the firm's commitment to industry leadership and client success.

Chad Creech, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, has a well-documented history of overseeing large-scale transactions. CENTURY 21 Edge's CEO, Kevin Johnson, emphasizes the strategic nature of this move: "The appointment of Chad Creech and the formation of this new division reflect CENTURY 21 Edge's investment in providing focused and expert leadership in commercial real estate. Chad's extensive background and proven track record align perfectly with the CENTURY 21® brand's reputation for excellence. His leadership is expected to drive significant growth and enhance the value we offer to our clients."

Before his appointment at CENTURY 21 Edge, Chad Creech built a remarkable career characterized by his work with clients from over 30 countries, illustrating his adeptness in navigating the complexities of the international real estate market. His professional journey is marked by the strategic supervision of over 4.5 million square feet of retail shopping centers and more than 2.5 million square feet of office space. Chad's credibility in the field is reinforced by his diverse professional certifications, including credentials as a Real Estate Instructor and Broker in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. This extensive background positions him as an authority in commercial property dealings and a trusted advisor known for delivering results.

"Joining CENTURY 21 Edge as the President of the Commercial and Development Services Division is both an honor and an exciting new chapter. This role not only allows me to leverage my quarter-century of experience in commercial real estate but also aligns with a brand that is synonymous with excellence. I look forward to spearheading our division's efforts to deliver comprehensive, client-centered services and to contribute to the company's legacy of success." - Chad Creech, President of Commercial and Development Services, CENTURY 21 Edge

With the establishment of the Commercial and Development Services Division under the experienced leadership of Chad Creech, CENTURY 21 Edge is clearly signals its unwavering confidence in the continuous growth and enhancement of Central Florida's commercial real estate market. This initiative not only expands our portfolio but firmly roots our future in the prosperity and dynamic development of the region. We are poised and ready to set new benchmarks in the industry, driving innovation and excellence in a market that is as vibrant and promising as the communities we serve.

