CENTURY 21 Homestar Agent Receives "Relentless Agent Award" For Outstanding Service To Homebuyers And Sellers

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated sales professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"The 'Relentless Agent Awards' recognize those affiliated agents who embody a relentless mentality day in and day out," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Todd is someone who goes the distance to help others and doesn't quit until his clients are satisfied. We are thrilled to celebrate Todd for all of his hard work and dedication to the brand."

As a child, Black loved seeing CENTURY 21 commercials on television and was keen on becoming one of the company's agents and being able to wear their signature gold jackets. In college his passion for the industry grew as he traveled with his track team. It became a ritual for him to check newspaper clippings to see the different kinds of properties available in the local market. His enthusiasm for learning about residential property continued as he later discovered his interest in home repairs when working at one of the nation's largest pest control companies.

Black began remodeling homes as a side hobby, gaining in-depth knowledge about homebuying and selling, eventually taking classes to become a certified real estate agent. Today, he is able to pass those insights that he's learned over the years of remodeling homes along to his clients, which has helped him truly stand out and become the successful affiliated agent that he is.

"Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to improve upon my skills and be the best at everything I took part in," said Black. "This is an incredible honor and recognition from Century 21 Real Estate. I love doing what I do and look forward to continuing to make an impact on my community and mentoring future agents, so they too can someday embody the relentless nature of everyone in the CENTURY 21 System."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Black the same level of extraordinary experience he delivers to his clients with an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, CA to attend the 2019 ESPY Awards.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Black and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

