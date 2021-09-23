Century 21 Real Estate Unveils First Class Of 2021 Relentless Agent Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the Q1 2021 winners of the CENTURY 21® Relentless Agent Award, recognizing excellence in client service in the real estate industry. As the unpredictability of the real estate market continues and home buyers and sellers are faced with new challenges and tough decisions, the value of a great real estate agent is more important than ever. This select group was chosen from almost 50,000 CENTURY 21® affiliated U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go above and beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21® Brand is honored to announce the newest CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award honorees, which include:

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award was established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to transform the real estate industry from one of transactions to one of delivering extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

As Century 21 Real Estate celebrates its milestone 50th Anniversary in 2021, the brand recognizes the importance of creating a top-quality consumer experience and is proud to have built a reputation of always putting the client first. From 24/7 availability even beyond the closing day, to helping transform a shabby rental property into a potential buyer's dream home, to rallying her own family members to jump in and help an ailing seller prepare her home for sale and move out of state to be with loved ones, these relentless agents are elevating the real estate experience for consumers across the country. For each of them, no challenge is ever too big, no ask is ever too great. Their focus is on helping clients navigate the often-stressful journey to homeownership and transform it into the moment of celebration it is meant to be.

"In today's ever-changing world of real estate, it's almost impossible to predict what an individual client's journey to that purchase or sale of a home will look like," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "No one understands that more than this group of amazing agents. They truly embody that go-getter, never give up, always give 121% attitude that defines the CENTURY 21 Brand and its affiliated sales professionals around the world. As we all continue to reimagine what home means to us today, these agents understand that it is their job to help clients achieve their own real estate dreams in the most seamless and memorable way possible. They represent the best of our industry and are helping to change the way real estate is done."

As part of the program, this year's CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award honorees will be showcased and celebrated across the CENTURY 21 Brand channels. In addition, the group of honorees will also be rewarded with an extraordinary hometown experience of their own to recognize their achievements.

To learn more about what drives each of this year's deserving honorees and how they're responding to the current unique market challenges, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

