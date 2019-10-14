CENTURY 21 Unveils Q3 2019 Relentless Agent Awards Winners

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in client services in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Selected from over 52,000 independent sales professionals across the country, this quarter's four winners are being honored based on their continued commitment to go above and beyond for their clients.

The CENTURY 21® brand is honored to announce this quarter's "Relentless Agent Award" honorees, which include:

The CENTURY 21 "Relentless Agent Awards" were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated sales professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using a third-party customer ratings and testimonials service, the CENTURY 21 brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

Whether it's capturing drone footage for families that couldn't visit a home in person or driving for hours up and down the coast of Florida with three kids in tow to find a family's dream home, all four Relentless Agent Award winners consistently embody what the CENTURY 21 brand stands for.

"As I read the testimonials shared on behalf of each of this quarter's Relentless Agent Award winners, I was inspired to see the level of dedication and commitment each of these agents put into their client experiences," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "At Century 21 Real Estate, we're committed to moving the real estate industry from a culture of transactions to interactions. I'm thrilled to recognize these four individuals who have taken that mission and woven it into the very foundation of their businesses. I look forward to seeing their continued success moving forward."

The CENTURY 21 brand sought to show the recent "Relentless Agent Award" winners the same level of extraordinary experience they deliver to their clients with an all-expense paid trip to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships and VIP experience throughout New York City.

The honorees also received beautiful trophies that were designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents. Inspired by Da Vinci's design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand's mission and relentless mindset.

As the brand that believes homebuyers and sellers' happiness and satisfaction is the primary goal in any real estate transaction, Century 21 Real Estate established the "Relentless Agent Awards" in June 2018 to reward agents who exemplify this attitude. To learn more about the awards program and this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

