CENTURY 21 Unveils Q4 2019 Relentless Agent Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly Relentless Agent Awards, recognizing excellence in client services in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Selected from over 52,000 independent sales professionals across the country, this quarter's six winners are being honored based on their continued commitment to go above and beyond for their clients.

The CENTURY 21® brand is honored to announce this quarter's Relentless Agent Award honorees, which include:

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated sales professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results, but also memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the CENTURY 21 brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Unsurprisingly, the winners of this quarter's Relentless Agent Awards are inspiring in their stories of overcoming obstacles to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I am extremely proud to oversee a company that empowers such driven individuals and am honored to recognize these six System members for their devotion to raising the standard for the entire industry."

From planting flowers for open houses and helping families declutter to guiding clients through the selling process in the midst of grief, these six Relentless Agent Award winners stopped at nothing to help their clients achieve their goals and ensure they had a memorable, positive experience throughout the entire process.

The CENTURY 21 brand sought to show the recent Relentless Agent Award winners the same type of extraordinary experiences they deliver to their clients with an all-expenses paid trip to Sedona, Arizona. Additionally, the honorees also received trophies that were designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents. Inspired by da Vinci's design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand's mission and relentless mindset.

To learn more about the awards program and this year's honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 83 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2020 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Dana Hershman

Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

617.222.9191

Dana.Hershman@mullenlowe.com

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.century21.com

