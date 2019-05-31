Century Casinos Announces Expansion of its Polish Flagship Casino

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today the opening of an additional gaming floor at its casino at the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. The casino is operated by the company`s majority owned subsidiary, Casinos Poland Ltd.

At 08:00 p.m. CEST on May 30, 2019, approximately 800 guests were welcomed by Casinos Poland`s staff and were invited to explore the newly created 4,000 square feet gaming floor, featuring 15 gaming tables and 20 slot machines, two VIP rooms as well as a bar and lounge area. The casino is now offering a total of 35 gaming tables and 70 slot machines on a total gaming floor of approximately 12,000 square feet.

"We are excited about the substantial increase in the gaming offer of our Polish flagship casino and believe it will further strengthen Casinos Poland's successful performance," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, said.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Century Casino in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner of seven casino licenses throughout Poland. The Company, through CRM, also holds 75% ownership interests in both CDR, which operates in the north metropolitan area of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"); and a 51% ownership interest in Golden Hospitality Ltd., a company that manages a hotel and international entertainment and gaming club in Vietnam. The Company operates the northern and southern Alberta pari-mutuel off-track betting networks through CMR and CBS, respectively. The Company operates nine ship-based casinos under agreements with three cruise ship owners. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, including the Bermuda project, debt repayment, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

