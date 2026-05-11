Century City Psychiatry Expands Focus on Modern, Evidence-Based Mental Health Innovation and Interventional Psychiatry

Headline Summary: Century City Psychiatry announced an expanded focus on modern, evidence-based psychiatric innovation, including interventional psychiatry, physician-led mental health care, and technology-supported clinical workflows. The Los Angeles practice, founded by Dr. Mike Mah, also shared plans to introduce a supervised intranasal ketamine program within its established psychiatric practice framework.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mental health care continues to evolve alongside advances in technology, neuroscience, and clinical research, Century City Psychiatry is expanding its focus on modern psychiatric care models, interventional psychiatry, and emerging tools designed to support more personalized and efficient patient care.

Dr. Mike Mah

Founded and directed by Los Angeles psychiatrist Dr. Mike Mah, Century City Psychiatry is a physician-owned psychiatric practice focused on evidence-based outpatient mental health care with an emphasis on clinical rigor, patient safety, and individualized treatment planning.

"Psychiatry is changing rapidly," said Dr. Mike Mah, founder of Century City Psychiatry. "There is an increasing volume of research surrounding areas such as sleep, stress, metabolic health, addiction medicine, neuropsychiatry, and interventional mental health treatments. Our responsibility as clinicians is to stay informed, evaluate new information carefully, and continue building systems that help us provide thoughtful, evidence-based care for our patients."

As part of its continued operational and clinical development, Century City Psychiatry is also integrating modern technologies and AI-supported administrative tools designed to help staff manage information more efficiently and remain current with rapidly evolving medical literature. According to the practice, these technologies are intended to support workflow efficiency and allow clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care and clinical decision-making.

"Technology should support physicians, not replace them," Dr. Mike Mah said. "The amount of medical information being published today is enormous, and we believe responsible use of modern tools can help practices stay organized, efficient, and informed while maintaining a strong physician-led approach to care."

The practice also continues to monitor ongoing developments within interventional psychiatry and broader mental health research, including evolving conversations surrounding metabolic health, sleep optimization, behavioral health, and integrative psychiatric care.

As part of this expansion, Century City Psychiatry plans to introduce a supervised intranasal ketamine program in 2026 for appropriately screened patients being evaluated within the practice's existing psychiatric care framework. The program is expected to operate within a structured clinical setting that includes psychiatric evaluation, ongoing monitoring, and physician-directed oversight.

Unlike many standalone wellness clinics, Century City Psychiatry emphasizes continuity of care within an established psychiatric practice environment. The practice is also exploring collaborative relationships with Los Angeles-area therapy providers to support patients who may benefit from a more integrated care model.

"We are interested in thoughtful innovation, but innovation in medicine must always be approached responsibly," Dr. Mike Mah added. "Our goal is to continue providing high-quality psychiatric care while carefully evaluating emerging tools and treatment approaches through the lens of patient safety, clinical judgment, and evidence-based medicine."

Century City Psychiatry currently provides outpatient psychiatric care both in-person and through telehealth services throughout California.

About Century City Psychiatry

Century City Psychiatry is a physician-owned psychiatric practice based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Dr. Mike Mah. The practice provides evidence-based outpatient psychiatric care with a focus on anxiety disorders, mood disorders, insomnia, ADHD, trauma-related conditions, and modern psychiatric treatment approaches. Century City Psychiatry is committed to delivering personalized, physician-directed mental health care grounded in clinical experience, patient safety, and individualized treatment planning.

For additional information, please visit:

Century City Psychiatry

310-340-0089

SOURCE Century City Psychiatry