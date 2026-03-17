Los Angeles Psychiatric Practice Century City Psychiatry Announces Major Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for Mental Health Care

Century City Psychiatry, a physician-owned and physician-led psychiatric practice in Los Angeles, is expanding its clinical team, office space, and insurance network in response to surging patient demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care. The West Los Angeles practice, founded and directed by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Mike Mah, is also preparing to introduce an interventional psychiatry program that will broaden treatment options for patients with complex and treatment-resistant conditions.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century City Psychiatry is experiencing a period of significant growth, driven by rising demand for accessible, evidence-based psychiatric care throughout West Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region. The practice has recently expanded its clinical team with the addition of a new psychiatric nurse practitioner, with plans to bring on further providers in the coming months as patient volume continues to grow. Waitlists are beginning to form at the practice, underscoring the urgent and ongoing need for quality mental health services in the community.

Dr. Mike Mah

To accommodate this growth, Century City Psychiatry is expanding its footprint within its current building at 10323 Santa Monica Blvd in Los Angeles, taking on additional office space to support a larger clinical team and an expanded roster of services. This physical expansion will allow the practice to serve more patients while maintaining the personalized, high-touch care that has become its hallmark.

As part of its broader expansion, Century City Psychiatry is developing an interventional psychiatry program with plans to introduce ketamine therapy as a treatment option for qualifying patients with conditions such as treatment-resistant depression and severe anxiety disorders. The program reflects the practice's commitment to offering clinically supported options that go beyond conventional medication management, giving patients access to a wider range of evidence-based care pathways when clinically appropriate.

A key component of the practice's growth has been the development of strong collaborative relationships across the broader mental health ecosystem in Los Angeles. Century City Psychiatry has cultivated working partnerships with therapy groups, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), residential treatment centers, psychiatric hospitals, and a wide range of specialized mental health providers throughout the community. These relationships enable the practice to coordinate care more effectively and ensure that patients have access to trusted resources and higher levels of care whenever the need arises.

Century City Psychiatry is also actively expanding its network of insurance partnerships to make high-quality psychiatric care accessible to a broader patient population. The practice has begun working with additional insurance payers, including TRICARE for military families, and has established in-network status with several major entertainment industry health plans — including the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Health Plan, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Health Plan, and the Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPIHP) — ensuring that creative professionals throughout Los Angeles have access to the mental health care they need.

Central to Century City Psychiatry's model is its identity as a physician-owned and physician-led practice. Founded and directed by Dr. Mah, a board-certified psychiatrist, the clinic ensures that all clinical decisions, care standards, and treatment philosophies are guided by medical expertise — not corporate interests. This structure allows the practice to prioritize patient outcomes and clinical integrity at every level of care.

"We built Century City Psychiatry on the belief that patients deserve psychiatric care guided by real medical expertise and genuine compassion," says Dr. Mah. "The growth we are experiencing is a direct reflection of the need that exists in our community — and we are committed to meeting that need responsibly, by expanding thoughtfully, deepening our community partnerships, and continuing to offer the kind of personalized, evidence-based care our patients trust."

Patients throughout Los Angeles and California can access Century City Psychiatry's services in person at its West Los Angeles office or through secure telehealth visits. The practice accepts a wide range of insurance plans and continues to add coverage options to ensure care is available to as many patients as possible. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit www.centurycitypsychiatry.com.

More About Century City Psychiatry

Century City Psychiatry is a physician-owned and physician-led psychiatric practice located at 10323 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 108A, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Founded and directed by Dr. Mike Mah, a board-certified psychiatrist with nearly a decade of clinical experience, the practice provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and ongoing care for conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and more. Services are available both in-person and via secure telepsychiatry throughout California. The practice accepts a broad range of insurance plans and is in-network with several major carriers, including plans serving military families and entertainment industry professionals. Dr. Mah also hosts the Real Mental Health podcast, where he makes psychiatric and emotional health topics accessible to a broad audience.

Media Contact

Dr. Mike Mah

Century City Psychiatry

10323 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 108A, Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 340-0089

https://www.centurycitypsychiatry.com

SOURCE Century City Psychiatry