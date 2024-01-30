Century Communities Announces Brand-New Homes Available in Fresno, California

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 12:03 ET

Top 10 homebuilder and industry leader now selling new homes in desirable west Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that its new community, The Trellises, is now selling a selection of single-family homes in booming west Fresno. Starting in the mid $400s, homes are available for purchase in-person and online.

Currently offering an initial release of two four-bedroom floor plans—with an expanded lineup of floor plans and homesites coming in spring 2024—The Trellises offers homeowners desirable features, including multi-generational layouts (select homes), two-bay garages, and modern open-concept layouts. The community also boasts a convenient location near Highway 99, providing easy and direct access to Downtown Fresno. Additionally, The Trellises sits within the Central Unified School District—all schools located less than one mile from the neighborhood.

"We're excited to bring new inventory to the rapidly growing area of west Fresno," said Central Valley Division President, Allen Bennett. "The Trellises is set to provide owners with easy access to local amenities and hotspots, as well as employment hubs in the city. Now is a great time for buyers to get in early and secure a spot in this unique community."

Learn more about The Trellises and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheTrellises.   

NOW SELLING:

The Trellises| Fresno 
Now selling from the mid $400s

  • Two floor plans; two-story homes
  • Additional floor plans and homesites coming this spring
  • 4 bedrooms, 3 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 2,126 to 2,454 square feet

Location:
W. Ashlan Avenue and N. Bryan Avenue (NE corner)
Fresno, CA 93723

Temporary Sales Center (By Appointment Only)
6373 W. Richert Avenue
Fresno, CA 93723
559.226.9240

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheTrellises.  

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

