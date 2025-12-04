Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling near Ann Arbor, MI

The Timbers offers quality and affordable new homes in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand is now selling new homes from the mid $300s at The Timbers, a charming new community with a prime location halfway between Ann Arbor and Detroit, approximately 30 minutes to each city's vibrant downtown district.

Gardner Floor Plan | New Construction Homes in Van Buren Township, MI | The Timbers by Century Complete Essex Floor Plan | New Homes in Van Buren Township, MI | The Timbers by Century Complete

Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheTimbersMI.

"We're thrilled to introduce The Timbers, featuring a great location with quick access to Ann Arbor and Detroit, plus exceptional plans with features like unfinished basements, flex rooms, and private studies," said Steve Karhnak, Regional President, Midwest Division. "We look forward to helping buyers find their best fit at this attractive location. With limited homesites available, there's no better time than now to explore available options."

Offering three two-story floor plans, The Timbers boasts modern homes with seamless, open-concept layouts. Spacious floor plans feature up to 5 bedrooms and 2,180 square feet, as well as unfinished basements. Per plan, homebuyers will also find private studies, flex rooms, game rooms, and main-floor bedrooms with baths.

Located near major commuter routes like I-94 and I-275, The Timbers offers residents easy access to the airport, employment hubs, and popular colleges, including the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. Outdoor attractions are also in close proximity, including Van Buren Park and Belleville Lake. In addition, Van Buren Township features acclaimed Belleville schools and close proximity to retail centers and restaurants for residents to explore.

THE TIMBERS | VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP

Now selling from the mid $300s

Two-story floor plans

Spacious, stylish open-concept layouts

Up to five bedrooms and 2,180 square feet

2-bay garages and covered patios

Primary and secondary bedroom walk-in closets

Unfinished basements

Quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances

Close proximity to Ann Arbor and Detroit

Community Location

47150 Timberland Drive

Van Buren Township, MI 48111

248.621.2895

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Brighton Studio

8373 W. Grand River Avenue

Brighton, MI 48116

248.621.2895

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Michigan, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

