Century Communities Announces Grand Opening for New Homes in East San Antonio

Offering single- and two-story homes from the $300s, Garden Grove will kick off with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 16—featuring model tours, move-in ready homes, complimentary food and raffle prizes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—will celebrate the Grand Opening of Garden Grove in May, a new single-family home community on the east side of San Antonio with six floor plans and homes starting from the $300s.

A Dusty Boots Passport Tour will take place on Thursday, May 14, followed by the official Grand Opening on Saturday, May 16, from 12 to 3 p.m.

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Join the interest list and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GardenGroveSA.

"Garden Grove brings Century Communities' commitment to quality and affordability to one of San Antonio's most convenient corridors," said Division President Eric Runge. "With easy access to Fort Sam Houston, Randolph Air Force Base and downtown, six thoughtfully designed floor plans, and a planned amenity center on the way, Garden Grove is built for buyers who want modern homes in a connected location."

Grand Opening Details

Prior to the Grand Opening, a Dusty Boots Passport Tour of under-construction homes will be held on Thursday, May 14. Participants can earn passport stamps at each tour stop to enter a raffle for prizes. Lunch will be provided.

The official Grand Opening follows on Saturday, May 16, with the professionally designed Trinity model home open for tours alongside move-in ready homes.

Community Overview

Single- and two-story floor plans from the $300s

1,786 to 3,036 square feet, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, 2-bay garages

Professionally designed model home

Planned community amenity center featuring a pool, pavilion, and playground (anticipated August 2027)

Included Features

42" kitchen cabinets

Quartz countertops

Stainless-steel LG® appliances

Kohler® water fixtures

Tiled shower surrounds

Luxury vinyl plank flooring

Contemporary LED lighting

Natural stone masonry

Landscape package

Century Home Connect® smart home package

Prime Location in East San Antonio

Garden Grove offers a rural feel with quick access to everything San Antonio has to offer. Located off Highway 87 near I-10 and North Loop 1604, the community is approximately 20 minutes from downtown San Antonio, with convenient proximity to Fort Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base. Outdoor recreation is nearby at destinations like Calaveras Lake, Lake Placid, and Lake McQueeney, with everyday shopping, dining, and entertainment also close at hand.

Sales Center:

8451 Rocket View

San Antonio, TX 78217

210.253.2008

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in San Antonio.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.