Century Communities Announces Grand Opening in Goodyear, Arizona

Top 10 homebuilder and industry leader in online homebuying now selling at El Cidro
GOODYEAR, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that El Cidro, the company's new community in Goodyear, is now selling. To celebrate, Century is hosting a Grand Opening event on Saturday, August 26, complete with model tours, a raffle, treats and more.
With homes starting from the $400s, El Cidro offers an inspired selection of single-story floor plans, boasting contemporary open-concept layouts, stylish finishes and exceptional included features—such as granite countertops, Whirlpool® appliances, Moen® fixtures, the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package and more. Residents will also love community amenities like walking trails, sports courts, ramadas, a playground and BBQs, plus a convenient location near I-10 with easy access to business hubs, shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation.
"We're excited for buyers to come out and discover all that El Cidro has to offer," said Taylor Lilly, Phoenix Division President. "From a great location west of Phoenix that's only minutes from Estrella Mountain Regional Park, to a beautiful lineup of single-story floor plans and outdoor community amenities, this anticipated new community makes it easy for buyers to find their best fit."
MORE ABOUT EL CIDRO Now selling from the $400s
158 homesites
4 single-story floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages
Up to 2,621 square feet
Front yard landscaping with automatic irrigation
Quick drive to downtown Phoenix via I-10
Community Location: 17861 W. Fulton Street Goodyear, AZ 85388 623.270.7715
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
