Century Communities Announces Huntsville, Alabama Market Entrance

Century Communities, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 10:41 ET

Top 10 U.S. homebuilder to launch three new communities in the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce the company's entrance to the fast-growing Huntsville, AL market. Laurenwood, the first community in the area, is slated to open in Athens, AL in September 2023, offering a mix of inspired single- and two-story floor plans in a desirable location within convenient commuting distance of Huntsville. Two additional communities will open in 2024: Ramsay Cove in Owens Cross Roads, and Kendall Glades in Toney.

The Dogwood plan at Laurenwood | New Homes in Athens, AL by Century Communities
The Dogwood plan at Laurenwood | New Homes in Athens, AL by Century Communities

Learn more and join the company's interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Laurenwood.

"We're very excited to make our debut in the Huntsville market," said Division President Zack Adler. "This is a fast-growing location and we look forward to being here for years to come to fulfill the need for exceptional new homes with a best-in-class homebuying experience."

More About Laurenwood
Opening September 2023 from the $300s

  • 123 homes
  • Generous homesites
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • Versatile open-concept layouts
  • Up to 2,012 sq. ft.
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms
  • 2-bay attached garages
  • Granite and quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Model opening soon for tour (Dogwood plan)

Sales Center:
17976 Arrowhead Drive
Athens, AL 35611
659.209.4644

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.  

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

