Century Communities Announces Huntsville, Alabama Market Entrance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce the company's entrance to the fast-growing Huntsville, AL market. Laurenwood, the first community in the area, is slated to open in Athens, AL in September 2023, offering a mix of inspired single- and two-story floor plans in a desirable location within convenient commuting distance of Huntsville. Two additional communities will open in 2024: Ramsay Cove in Owens Cross Roads, and Kendall Glades in Toney.

Learn more and join the company's interest list at

"We're very excited to make our debut in the Huntsville market," said Division President Zack Adler. "This is a fast-growing location and we look forward to being here for years to come to fulfill the need for exceptional new homes with a best-in-class homebuying experience."

More About Laurenwood

Opening September 2023 from the $300s

123 homes

Generous homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

Versatile open-concept layouts

Up to 2,012 sq. ft.

3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms

2-bay attached garages

Granite and quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Model opening soon for tour (Dogwood plan)

Sales Center:

17976 Arrowhead Drive

Athens, AL 35611

659.209.4644

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

