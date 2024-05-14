Century Complete Now Selling New Homes in Newport, Michigan

Online homebuying pioneer offering attractive single-family homes from the mid $300s

DETROIT, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—revealed that its Century Complete brand is now selling new homes in Newport, MI at Newport Creek.

Starting from the mid $300s, homes at Newport Creek feature two-story floor plans with modern open-concept layouts, offering 4 bedrooms, basements, and more. Local buyers will also appreciate a prime Monroe County location about 30 miles from downtown Detroit and Toledo, with quick access to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and outdoor destinations like William C. Sterling State Park and Lake Erie Metropark.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NewportCreek.

"Our second new Michigan community to launch this year, Newport Creek brings more of our quality and affordable homes to in-demand locations around Greater Detroit," said National President Greg Huff. "Combining a fantastic location with beautiful single-family floor plans, available through our quick and easy online homebuying experience, Newport Creek is an exceptional place to call home for local buyers."

MORE ABOUT NEWPORT CREEK

Now selling from the mid $300s



Two-story floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,774 to 2,014 square feet

About 30 miles between Detroit and Toledo

and Toledo Less than 25 miles to the airport

Direct access to I-75 and I-275

Location:

9015 Loggers Run

Newport, MI 48166

248.621.2895

OTHER COMMUNITIES IN THE GREATER DETROIT AREA

Century Complete also offers new homes at communities in Monroe, Pontiac, Taylor and Westland! To explore all available communities in the area, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/GreaterDetroit.



VISIT US AT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Sales Studio in Brighton.

8373 W. Grand River Avenue

Brighton, MI 48116

248.621.2895



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Michigan.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

