Century Communities Announces Luxury Townhomes in St. Augustine, FL

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is proud to announce upcoming luxury townhomes at Breakwater Villas in St. Augustine's Vilano Beach, boasting upscale interiors, rooftop terraces on select units, and a short walk to the beach. The development marks the Company's first community in St. Johns County. Sales are anticipated to begin in summer 2026, with homes starting from the low $1 millions.

Rooftop Terrace Rendering | Breakwater Villas by Century Communities | New Homes in St. Augustine, FL Aerial View of Vilano Beach | Breakwater Villas by Century Communities | New Homes in St. Augustine, FL

Explore the community and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BreakwaterVillasFL.

"We're thrilled to introduce this luxury lineup of townhomes to Vilano Beach, offering a premium living experience with the shoreline just a few minutes' walk from your doorstep," said Regional President Greg Ott. "With sales anticipated this summer, now's the perfect time to join the interest list to ensure you don't miss out on this special opportunity."

Breakwater Villas | St. Augustine, FL

Coming soon to Vilano Beach from the low $1 millions

Three-story townhomes with elevators

Rooftop terraces (per unit)

3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Starting from 2,700 square feet

Luxury interior features

Amenities include a clubhouse and pool

Walking distance to beaches

Minutes to historic Downtown St. Augustine by car

Upcoming model home for tour

Location:

28 Castillo Vista Way

St. Augustine, FL 32084

904.328.1451

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

